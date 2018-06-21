Aggressive Dog Fatally Wounded By Trooper In Calvert County

A large dog that had reportedly attacked a woman outside of her home was fatally wounded by responding police after it charged a trooper this morning in Calvert County.

The victim is identified as Jenna Rae Sutphin, 28, of the unit block of Cherry Hill Road in Huntingtown, Maryland. She was transported from the scene to Calvert Memorial Health Center by ambulance and later transferred by air to Washington Medstar Hospital Center where she is currently undergoing medical treatment for injuries sustained in the incident.

At about 7:15 a.m. this morning, a trooper from the Prince Frederick Barrack responded to the unit-block of Cherry Hill Road and Route 4 in Huntingtown, Maryland, after receiving an animal complaint from motorists passing by the area. Upon his arrival to the scene, the trooper found the dog actively engaged in the attack in an overgrown area near the highway, adjacent to the front yard of the victim’s home. Police believe the dog is owned by the victim’s fiancee.

As the trooper approached the scene, the dog aggressively began moving towards the trooper. In fear for his safety, the trooper fired his State Police issued .40 caliber pistol, wounding the dog. Subsequently, the dog ran from the scene.

The trooper immediately began rendering aid to the victim until EMS personnel arrived. Sheriff deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office also responded to assist.

The dog, later identified as a Dogo, was located a short distance away from the scene. In an attempt to apprehend the dog and prevent it from doing further harm to anyone, police on scene fired again, fatally wounding the animal.

Maryland State Police investigators responded to the scene to conduct an investigation. Calvert County Animal Control also responded to the scene. The investigation is continuing.

