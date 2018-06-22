One Dead in Motor Vehicle Accident in Charles County

On Friday, June 22, 2018., at approximately 4:40 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to Hawthorne Road and Arlough Place, in La Plata for the reported serious motor vehicle accident with people trapped.

Crews arrived on scene to find multiple vehicles in the roadway, with multiple people trapped.

One patient is confirmed to be deceased at the scene, with at least two others seriously injured and trapped, one infant, which was in a car seat at the time, was said to have minor or no injuries.

Helicopters were requested, but were down due to weather.

Police continues to investigate the incident.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

