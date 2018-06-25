Video: Vape Jungle in Lexington Park Offers Cash Reward in Early Morning Burglary

Vape Jungle located at 21800 N Shangri-La Drive, Lexington Park. was victim to a burglary on Monday June 25, 2018 at approximately 1:10 a.m.

In the video Vape Jungle posted on their Facebook page, four people can be seen stealing multiple items and destroying property inside the establishment.

Vape Jungle posted the following on their Facebook page:

So this morning around 1:10am these 4 knuckle heads decided is was a good idea to bust the front window of our Lexington Park location and steal a bunch of stuff. We are offering a CASH MONEY REWARD for any information that leads to an arrest of these four criminals!!

Anyone recognize these thieves? Cash money reward leading to an arrest of these scum bags- hopefully someone will recognize their dispositions. We’ve gotten some good leads but please keep them coming in and please share. This happened at 1:10am in Lexington Park last night. #scum #Bums #thieves #LexingtonPark #VapeJungle

If you have information about the burglary you can contact the store at (240) 237-8334, or by email at thevapejungle@gmail.com.

