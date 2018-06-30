Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident Involving Box Truck in Leonardtown

On Saturday June 30, 2018 at approximately 9:55 a.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to Point Lookout Road, and Budds Creek Road, in the area of the Dollar General, in Leonardtown for the reported serious motor vehicle accident involving a truck, with one reported unconscious.

Crews arrived on scene to find a Toyota Tundra pick-up truck in the roadway, and a Isuzu Box Truck on the shoulder, with one person ejected and in the roadway with cpr in progress.

Crews pronounced one patient deceased on the scene, one patient was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries and four additional patients signed patient care refusal forms on the scene.

Point Lookout Road and Budds Creek Road are now fully open at 12:25 p.m.

Members of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-4040.

The investigation is ongoing and updates will be provided as they become available.

