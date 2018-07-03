Fatal House Fire Reported in Waldorf

On Tuesday July 3, 2018 at approximately 11:38 a.m., volunteer firefighters from Waldorf, La Plata, and surrounding companies responded to 2795 Berry Hills Road, for the reported structure fire.

Crews arrived on scene to find a 2-story residence with fire showing from the 2nd floor, crews went into an offensive attack in the interior of the home and found heavy fire throughout the residence.

Firefighters found one victim inside the residence and brought them outside to EMS crews, CPR was initiated but the male victim was pronounced deceased on the scene.

One firefighter was assisted out of the residence and was checked by EMS on scene for injuries. One firefighter was assisted out of the residence due to heat exhaustion and was also evaluated by EMS on the scene.

Deputy State Fire Marshals remain on the scene investigating the cause of the incident. Updates will be provided when available

Photos courtesy of Waldorf and LaPlata Volunteer Fire Department.