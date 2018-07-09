Homeowner Displaced After House fire in Valley Lee

July 9, 2018

On Monday, July 9, 2018, at approximately 10:00 a.m., firefighters from Valley Lee, Bay District, Leonardtown, Hollywood, 7th District and the Patuxent River Naval Base responded to 19022 Russell Road, for the reported house fire.

Crews arrived on scene to find  2-story residence with smoke showing, and upon further investigation, found heavy fire in the attic.

Maryland State Fire Marshall were requested to the scene to assist.

The fire was controlled and out in approximately 1 hour.

One single male adult is currently displaced due to the fire and is being assisted by Red Cross.

2 Responses to Homeowner Displaced After House fire in Valley Lee

  1. Anonymous on July 9, 2018 at 4:28 pm

    Look at Jimmy Barnes going to work!! I like it!!

    Reply
  2. Whattaiknow on July 9, 2018 at 4:59 pm

    Those fireman used too much water! Since we seem to want to critique everything they do instead of fill an application out.

    Reply

