Can you Identify this Liquor Bottle Thief in St. Marys County

July 10, 2018

On Tuesday, July 10, 2018, at approximately 9:15 a.m., a white male walked into ABC Liquors and Lounge, located on Three Notch Road, in California.

The male pictured in the photos and video below then stole a bottle of liquor by concealing it under his clothing, he exited the establishment without paying.

If you can identify the thief, please comment below, or send an email to abclounge@gmail.com.

We will update this article after an arrest is made.

One Response to Can you Identify this Liquor Bottle Thief in St. Marys County

  1. Anonymous on July 11, 2018 at 12:07 am

    Someone should be able to identify this thief..these pictures are very clear! What a loser.

    Reply

