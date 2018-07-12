Charges Pending After SMNEWSNET Readers Identified Liquor Bottle Thief

UPDATE: 7/12/2018: With the help of citizens who saw our article and video, Todd Matthew Evans, 41, of Glen Burnie, was identified as the person in the video stealing from ABC Liquors and Lounge.
Charges for theft are pending and a criminal summons for Evans is expected to be issued in the next few days.
Evans was also caught stealing for another liquor store and the Charlotte Hall Rite Aid.
On May 26, 2018, Dep. Carl Ball of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to Vinos 2 Wine and Liquor in Charlotte Hall for the report of a theft.
Deputies made contact with Todd Matthew Evans, 41, of Glen Burnie. Deputies noticed several bulges in his pants legs. Due to having just been caught attempting to steal a bottle of liquor, a search located more stolen goods, totaling $58.64 from the Charlotte Hall Rite Aid.
Evans was issued two criminal citations for Theft Less than $100.
7/10/2012: On Tuesday, July 10, 2018, at approximately 9:15 a.m., a white male walked into ABC Liquors and Lounge, located on Three Notch Road, in California.
The male pictured in the photos and video below then stole a bottle of liquor by concealing it under his clothing, he exited the establishment without paying.
He may be this homeless guy that’s gangs on greatmills road around donut connection
He todd me his name is Todd just got out of jail a couple months ago and moved down here and he is homeless
Homeless guy new to St Mary’s have seen him around Saint Mary’s Square talk to him a couple times said he just got out of jail a couple months ago from up the road
That’s Todd Matthews Evans met him at the Soup Kitchen. He’s a homeless guy saying he has a tant in the woods across the street from Cadillac Jack’s. I don’t know much about him
