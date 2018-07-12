Charges Pending After SMNEWSNET Readers Identified Liquor Bottle Thief

July 12, 2018
Todd Matthew Evans, 41, of Glen Burnie

Todd Matthew Evans, 41, of Glen Burnie

UPDATE: 7/12/2018: With the help of citizens who saw our article and video, Todd Matthew Evans, 41, of Glen Burnie, was identified as the person in the video stealing from ABC Liquors and Lounge.

Charges for theft are pending and a criminal summons for Evans is expected to be issued in the next few days.

Evans was also caught stealing for another liquor store and the Charlotte Hall Rite Aid.

On May 26, 2018, Dep. Carl Ball of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to Vinos 2 Wine and Liquor in Charlotte Hall for the report of a theft.

Deputies made contact with Todd Matthew Evans, 41, of Glen Burnie. Deputies noticed several bulges in his pants legs. Due to having just been caught attempting to steal a bottle of liquor, a search located more stolen goods, totaling $58.64 from the Charlotte Hall Rite Aid.

Evans was issued two criminal citations for Theft Less than $100.

7/10/2012: On Tuesday, July 10, 2018, at approximately 9:15 a.m., a white male walked into ABC Liquors and Lounge, located on Three Notch Road, in California.

The male pictured in the photos and video below then stole a bottle of liquor by concealing it under his clothing, he exited the establishment without paying.

If you can identify the thief, please comment below, or send an email to abclounge@gmail.com.

We will update this article after an arrest is made.

28 Responses to Charges Pending After SMNEWSNET Readers Identified Liquor Bottle Thief

  1. Anonymous on July 11, 2018 at 12:07 am

    Someone should be able to identify this thief..these pictures are very clear! What a loser.

  2. BillyB on July 11, 2018 at 7:23 am

    Probably works for NAVAIR….

    • TellItLikeItIs on July 11, 2018 at 10:46 am

      He does have the key characteristics of a NAVAIR contractor:

      – Widows peak hairstyle
      – Out of date goatee
      – Cheap sunglasses

    • werwe on July 12, 2018 at 7:51 am

      Nice assumption but wrong.

      • Anonymous on July 12, 2018 at 9:30 am

        How do you know he doesnt work for NAVAIR? Unless you know who he is, in which case you should be letting the police know. Just saying, you couldnt possibly know EVERY employee of NAVAIR, so that would mean you know this guy specifically…

        • Cindy Smith on July 12, 2018 at 12:56 pm

          So, does he still work for NAVAIR?

  3. Charles on July 11, 2018 at 7:33 am

    The bookbag should have been a dead giveaway

  4. Adam 12 on July 11, 2018 at 9:19 am

    Loser.

  5. Luellen May Snickerdoodle on July 11, 2018 at 9:40 am

    he must not be from St. Mary’s county – he doesn’t have a dingy dirty ballcap on.

    • Rick on July 11, 2018 at 5:25 pm

      Boom!

    • WiliiamTell on July 11, 2018 at 5:29 pm

      Because you took it, after you hooked up with him at Cadillac Jacks!

  6. Anonymous on July 11, 2018 at 11:11 am

    He may be this homeless guy that’s gangs on greatmills road around donut connection

    • T.T. on July 11, 2018 at 2:29 pm

      He todd me his name is Todd just got out of jail a couple months ago and moved down here and he is homeless

  7. Gutfeld on July 11, 2018 at 11:21 am

    Should have pulled down his “as seen on TV” HD Vision Special Ops Sunglasses from Walmart dummy! Hope you enjoyed your stolen bottle of alcohol, just had to get your drink on…THIEF!

  8. Ru Paul on July 11, 2018 at 12:25 pm

    Vanjie—-vannnjiee!

  9. Anonymous on July 11, 2018 at 2:10 pm

    Put his picture on van Go you’ll find him

  10. Anonymous on July 11, 2018 at 2:24 pm

    Homeless guy new to St Mary’s have seen him around Saint Mary’s Square talk to him a couple times said he just got out of jail a couple months ago from up the road

  11. TrumpLAND ST MARY'S on July 11, 2018 at 2:28 pm

    Great snaps. White people commit just as many crimes as minorities but are given more lenient sentences

    • matrix on July 11, 2018 at 6:54 pm

      Ronald Rump will disagree, only Mexicans and immigrants commit in America

      • Miguel Chavez on July 11, 2018 at 9:24 pm

        STFU, Juan Valdez!

      • helpmecuzz on July 12, 2018 at 8:05 am

        Hillery Snowflake are you?

    • Rufus on July 12, 2018 at 8:04 am

      In your dreams ..Blacks own crime

    • Anonymous on July 12, 2018 at 9:34 am

      Just for the sake of argument, lets say you are correct, and assume white people and black people commit the same number of crimes. That is still WAAAAAAAAY worse for black people, LMFAO. There are approximately 7 white people in this country for every 1 black person. So white people should commit 7 crimes for every 1 black crime. But you are saying black people commit 700% more crime than white people… Your words, not mine. Thats sad bro

  12. Anonymous on July 11, 2018 at 2:37 pm

    They will know in few minutes

  13. Belinda on July 11, 2018 at 3:56 pm

    That’s Todd Matthews Evans met him at the Soup Kitchen. He’s a homeless guy saying he has a tant in the woods across the street from Cadillac Jack’s. I don’t know much about him

    • PinkPussycat on July 11, 2018 at 9:26 pm

      Sounds like you have a little tent experience…..

    • Notta snitch on July 12, 2018 at 9:39 am

      Snitch

      • Rob Stark on July 12, 2018 at 1:18 pm

        You’re an idiot

