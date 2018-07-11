UPDATE: Official Press Release on Woman Beaten After Accidentally Hitting 10-Year-Old Child with SUV in Lexington Park

UPDATE – 7/11/2018 @ 9:00 p.m.: On July 11, 2018, at approximately 3:00 p.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 46000 block of Yorktown Road in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

Upon arrival deputies located a 2003 GMC Envoy operated by Linda Glaser, age 72 of Lexington Park, in the roadway. Glaser was traveling south on Yorktown Road in the area of Suwanne Place, where an ice cream truck was stopped on the opposite side of the road. As Glaser was passing the ice cream truck, a 10 year old juvenile pedestrian ran into the roadway from behind the ice cream truck.

The juvenile was struck by Glaser’s vehicle and sustained incapacitating injuries.

Following the collision Glaser was assaulted by an individual(s) in the neighborhood; that case is currently under investigation.

The juvenile was transported by Trooper 7 to a local trauma center; Glaser was transported to a local hospital for incapacitating injuries.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and continued the accident investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the collision and has not yet provided a statement to law enforcement is asked to contact Corporal Vincent Pontorno at (301) 475-4200 extension *2337, or by email at Vincent.Pontorno@stmarysmd.com.

Anyone with additional information on the assault is asked to contact Corporal Elizabeth O’Connor at (301) 475-4200 extension *8075 or by email at Elizabeth.Oconnor@stmarysmd.com.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the

Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

