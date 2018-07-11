UPDATE: Official Press Release on Woman Beaten After Accidentally Hitting 10-Year-Old Child with SUV in Lexington Park

UPDATE – 7/11/2018 @ 9:00 p.m.: On July 11, 2018, at approximately 3:00 p.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 46000 block of Yorktown Road in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.
Upon arrival deputies located a 2003 GMC Envoy operated by Linda Glaser, age 72 of Lexington Park, in the roadway. Glaser was traveling south on Yorktown Road in the area of Suwanne Place, where an ice cream truck was stopped on the opposite side of the road. As Glaser was passing the ice cream truck, a 10 year old juvenile pedestrian ran into the roadway from behind the ice cream truck.
The juvenile was struck by Glaser’s vehicle and sustained incapacitating injuries.
Following the collision Glaser was assaulted by an individual(s) in the neighborhood; that case is currently under investigation.
The juvenile was transported by Trooper 7 to a local trauma center; Glaser was transported to a local hospital for incapacitating injuries.
The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and continued the accident investigation.
Anyone who witnessed the collision and has not yet provided a statement to law enforcement is asked to contact Corporal Vincent Pontorno at (301) 475-4200 extension *2337, or by email at Vincent.Pontorno@stmarysmd.com.
Anyone with additional information on the assault is asked to contact Corporal Elizabeth O’Connor at (301) 475-4200 extension *8075 or by email at Elizabeth.Oconnor@stmarysmd.com.
Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to "TIP239" plus their message to "CRIMES" (274637).
Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.
7/11/2018: On Wednesday, July 11, 2018, at approximately 3:00 p.m., police, fire and emergency medical personnel responded to Yorktown Road, in Lexington Park for the report of a child pedestrian struck by a vehicle.
An older woman was reported to have struck a 10-year-old-child on Yorktown Road, in Lexington Park.
The female driver of the striking vehicle was pulled from her vehicle and assaulted by family members of the child. The injuries of the driver are unknown at this time.
A witness at the scene said “a bunch of family came out and pulled the old woman from her car and beat her.
The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the assault and the Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded and continued the investigation of the original motor vehicle accident
The child was flown to an area trauma center by Maryland State Police Helicopter, Trooper 7.
It was an accident, the little girl ran out from behind the ice cream truck.
Thy they walk down the middle of the road. Just daring for someone to hit them. I am not surprised not more are hit. The family members that pulled the old lady out should be charged with hate crime.
The article does not say. But I can best say. It was an white lady that hit a black child.
I pray all involved get proper treatment. I pray the boy is ok
Get your facts straight before opening your trap. It was a little girl who just left the ice cream truck. The old white lady whom I do know passed the ice cream truck and hit the little girl. First she should not have passed an ice cream truck in a neighborhood. The sign says STOP. The little girl did nothing wrong. In a development at That time of day kids want candy and ice cream. SLOW DOWN and pay attention. She wasn’t beaten but pulled out and pushed down. She was not hurt. But the little girl had her head dragged and her arm and leg were all messed up. So get facts straight before being ignorant. I was there.
the little girl ran into the street without looking both ways. there is jo excuse for the savages to pull a woman from her car and beat her because their child caused an accident.
Well, the ice cream truck with a stop sign is not an official stop sign. Pedestrians ONLY have the right of way in a designated crosswalk. It was not the woman’s fault unless she was speeding or driving recklessly.
Get your own facts straight. The woman was taken to the hospital with INCAPACITATING injuries, meaning she could not function because she was beaten too badly. You are allowed to pass an ice cream truck. It was an accident. This is not a third world country. People are not allowed to just beat someone for making a mistake.
Just pushed down, but may have sustained a broken hip. Gtfoh
The law states that if the ice cream truck is stopped, stop sign extended and lights flashing, a driver approaching from either direction must STOP, look and yield to anyone crossing the street BUT then may continue past the truck at a prudent rate of speed.
The law does not say you must stop and wait till the 25 neighborhoid kids in line for ice cream have made their selections, been served, made payment and received change, then cross the street to go home.
Think about that for a minute and you might figure out why you shouldn’t have jumped in and opened your trap.
It’s not aagainst the law to pass a stopped ice cream truck. It’s not like a school bus that has a swinging stop sign. Further more, it’s up to the parents to watch said child and make sure they are looking both ways before crossing a street. While I feel for the child and the parents, I also feel for the 72 year old that was beat by people over an accident. I have 3 kids, if one of my kid was in this situation, i would not act like an animal and beat the person that hit my kid, my first concern would be my child.
Your type do condone behavior like that on the part of adults and that there would be huge part of the issues nowadays. Reverse the colors and you wouldn’t be saying the same and you know it.
Racist POS (old white lady). In what world is it ok to pull someone out of a vehicle and “push them down?” There is no law stipulating that you have to stop for an ice cream truck. Who’s the ignoramus?
Good for you. He is a fact. That comment was made before the revised the article and it said a 10 yr old child and that the old lady was dragged out of her vehicle and beaten.
So it was ok to beat her up. Wtf is wrong with you animals.
Post the law that says motorists are required to stop for an ice cream truck. I’ll wait….
You are trash. That whole neighborhood ia trash. If I ever get in accident with a minority, I will make sure to not get out of the vehicle.
So get facts straight before being ignorant.
What sign says STOP? It’s an ice cream truck, not the school bus. Look both ways before you cross the street, there are 2000lb cars out there that may or may not be able to stop because you’re not paying attention. How about integrity and personal responsibility? How about a 10 year old being accompanied by an adult? They don’t want to do that, but will be the first to blame someone else if/when something happens.
It doesn’t matter if the woman was beaten or not, NO ONE had any business putting their hands on her. No I wasn’t there, you were of course and so were dozens of other adults each with a different story. The fact that all of those adults were at home during the week in the middle of the afternoon is a different story.
Lynne were you there if so the police wants to talk to you. But I pray your mother/Grandmother doesn’t have abp. accident and “pulled out and pushed to the ground.”
Glaser was transported to a local hospital for incapacitating injuries.
She wasn’t hurt?
Typical Liberal
you treat a ice cream truck like a school… you cross in the front so people can see you!
last time I check… Ice Cream trucks don’t have stop signs that pop out.
Just beat an old woman by all accounts. Not just one but the family. I understand your concern but still.
This is definitely a head scratcher, too many possibilities where to lay blame.
She wasn’t beaten. Maybe if she wasn’t flying through the neighborhood and hit her after leaving the ice cream truck no one would be mad. But she hit her hard and the police were worried about the driver and not the little girl who had to be flown out. The driver had no marks on her what so ever. The little girl on the other hand had to be flown out. Let start reporting the truth and not fiction. But I will say this if the little girl was white and the driver was black the driver would be in handcuffs and not babied. If your gonna report at least get it right.
It’s racially motivated. The older lady was lightskinnex and the mob was very dark complexioned. That’s why they acted out. It’s very typical.
The lady was a 70 year old white woman. That now has a possible broken hip, needed stitches and has a concussion. From 5 men and 1 woman assualting her.
If her hip was broken how was she walking fine. And no cuts. So take your racial crap and shove it. It was one guy. Yes the family was mad because she was speeding and hit an innocent beautiful little girl. Doesn’t matter if she was black or whit. And the family member was light skinned. Again get facts straight. This is why racism is so bad. People running their mouth without facts.
No racial crap, and I’m at the hospital with her now. Sorry it’s not her hip its a broken Pelvis. So get your facts straight.
Lynne, you are saying it isn’t racial, but you were quick to point out it was an “old white lady”. SMH.
Two wrongs don’t make a right. The woman never should have been touched. I pray the little girl is ok and makes it through this traumatic experience. I also pray that the older woman Is ok. It was an ACCIDENT. What is wrong with this family???? They should have been concerned about getting their child help, not assaulting the older woman.
It’s so bad because people like you condone behavior like that as long as they are white and then proceed to defend it while accusing others of being racist all the while writing like a hood rat. Even with facts what was done was uncalled for and to call them animals is an insult to animals.
So the lady hit the girl on purpose? Got it.
So take your racial crap and shove it.
YOU are the RACIST
Attempt to justify it all you want, the lady maybe deserves charges and the pathetic things who beat her all deserve jail time.
If a black lady hit that kid they would not have dragged her out the car and beat her. You need to have a reality check.
Just because the little girl was flown our dies not mean she had serious injuries. Maryland protocol for ems states that given the mexhamism of injruy a Pediatric center is warranted for this age group and since the closest one is over an hour a half away from the Park Helicopter transport may be utilized.
I’m not saying it’s her full responsibility but do you not think a 10 year old child should take some responsibility in looking before she walked out from behind the ice cream truck? And as far as i know, people do not have to stop at an ice cream truck. Do you know how long it could take if there are 5-10 kids ordering before all the cars are allowed to go? That doesn’t make sense. I don’t see where the report states she was speeding but if she was, she is wrong for that. However it was still an accident and there is no need to get violent with the lady when the family member(s) should be more concerned about the child who is hurt so badly. The entire situation is tragic but it should have never escalated the way it did.
Not for nothing…but that whole area needs to be schooled on what a crosswalk is…HINT: It’s not the two lines painted down the middle of the street. That’s called the turning lane. STAY OUT OF IT.
Right,and how about if the kids parents were with the child getting icecream in the middle of the rd the child would more then likely be fine. Kids done pay attention and stop signs and laws mean nothing but us as parents show be looking out for our children and protecting them now taking it out on others in any way shape or form.no matter what color age or background we should all look out for each other instead of teaching our kids to handle things this way. At the end of the day what did it fix? Everyone needs to grow the hell up
Where is race brought up in any if this? Sadly a child was hit and flown out. Praying for a full recovery of the child.
Racially motivated hate crime. Charge the whole family.
How stupid do you sound? Oh, you think the family would not have been upset if a black lady hit the kid?
Would they pull her out of her car to beat her?
Not as ignorant as I’m taking what you wrote. Upset yes, beating her followed by codoning it? Nope.
yes i agree, they should be charged with a hate crime
This is crazy!! These kids fly up and down great mills road and don’t pay attention to where they are going!! Something needs to be done!!
Yorktown Rd is in North Essex. No more needs to be said.
Yorktown Road is in Patuxent Homes, nice try though. In fact North Essex Road and Yorktown never intersect
The elderly woman was not dragged n beaten. I was the 1 who rescued the little girl from under the vehicle. The lady got out of the vehicle to see wat she had hit…idk wat hapnd after tht becuz i was focused on the child…
That a Democrat response it’s all about race. If I felt my race was singled out I’d leave the country!
The Republicans are the racists not the Democrats. If you need an example look at the president.
So why is race any of this? How about if the driver was “dark” like the child would she have been asaulted? Call or what it is, she was assaulted and the little girl was hit. It’s very sad on both accounts. But people need to be real that racism is St Mary’s is very prevalent
Leave racism out of this
I have been on that road many times. Adults and children walk in the middle of the street. After dark many of the people wear dark clothes. You can not see them.
Bottom line is dont walk in the street like some damn hoodlums n this won’t happen. If this child was taught some common sense this wouldnt have happened. This is a 10 year old were talking about who should know better. Hopefully this poor child heals from this. But this isnt the drivers fault nor the childs fault this is the parents fault for not properly teaching their child common sense.
ok it was 3 pm broad daylight. Sorry.
If you don’t know what happened stfu. This little girl is beyond intelligent. She was getting ice cream from the truck where a stop sign is out. Which means all vehicles stop in case you didn’t know just like a bus. She went to cross and the dumb lady sped up instead of slowing down. If she was driving speed limit baby girl would’ve made it across. No sympathy for her stupidity when you clearly saw those kids crossing and the sign
Omfg there’s a lil girl hit by a car and all anyone talking about is black and white stfu
I agree. A child was injured, an old lady was beaten and people are bringing race AND politics in it!
the family responded like trump voters plain and simple. and the Sherriff deputies failed to do their job and arrested the family members and they should forfeit any chance for charges against the old lady. sorry trumpees
You are a special kind of stupid!!!!! President Trump didnt have anything to do with this. Reading many of the comments it appears that people walk in the middle of the road knowing traffic is traveling up and down the road. If the little girl just ran out in front of the driver, there wasnt nich that she could do. Also stop making it about race!!!!!
his mentality did and you just proved it with your trump defense
What the devil are you on about? By all reports, the family was black. Do you really think they are Trump voters? Put down the crack pipe.
Somebody always has to pull out the race card…..smh
It really doesn’t make any difference what color they are a child was hit let’s hope hes OK in a family took it upon themselves to beat someone without knowing all the circumstances so there’s no win win here sad all the way around anakin down there and it is a huge problem with people forgetting that the road is for the car in the sidewalk is for walking and where the h*** where his parents at they should get a beaten
Not to minimize the situation, but 85% of people injured in an automobile accident without life threatening injuries in St Mary’s & Southern Calvert County tend to air lifted to a trauma center. If the child was properly supervised I’m sure this all could of been avoided. No human in their right mind is going to intentionally hit a child just because they were in the road, I believe there’s more to this story then what is stated.
It was an accident. I dont think the driver tried to hit the child. Keep your hands to yourself and let the police do their jobs
First off, I am really sorry to hear this. I hope the little girl is going to be okay. I live in a neighborhood too that people drive too fast through the neighborhood, especially when they come around the cul-de-sac. SLOW THE HELL DOWN, there are kids playing and animals that may run out. It is ridiculous and really pisses me off. Also, I have seen children think they don’t have to get out of an oncoming car’s way. I have had some children actually slap the back of my vehicle as I drove through. Parent’s need to teach their kids to watch out for cars and to move off the road as well. I am sure the old woman didn’t mean to hit her, I don’t think anyone plans on hitting a child on purpose. It was a little much to drag her out of a car and smack her around. I would think the main focus of the family should have been on the well being of the child.
Well-put response. There are so many factors at play here… no matter how fast or slow the driver was going, she was completely wrong to pass the ice cream truck with disregard. Don’t they normally have stop signs attached, just like school buses? I know the law may not apply to them in the same way, but they shouldn’t be treated differently. Furthermore, her age unfortunately may have contributed to her error. Finally, the family should not have laid a hand on the driver, whether they pulled her, pushed her, beat her up, etc. But… we don’t know the whole story. Maybe the driver was confrontational somehow. Hard to believe, but still. It’s not hard to imagine how the victim’s family might react violently in this situation… doesn’t make it right or civil, though.
No matter what happened only animals would pull an old lady from a car a beat her!
No matter what happened, only animals pull an old lady out of her car and beat her!
And they wonder why nobody cares when the police shoot them.
Its racially motivated end of story
For the love of god….just stop. It’s not a racially motivated situation. END OF STORY!
Really what I the world does PRESIDENT Trump have to do with this?
Sorry….reply was meant for the stupid comment above yours!
If the child were hurt so badly, why wasn’t the family tending to the child’s needs instead of beating up an elder? Just something to think about .
Why were they beating an elderly woman instead of tending to this badly injured child? Food for thought.
Beating old women in true Trump style!
Why does race have to be in the forefront of this story? White, Black, someone said “light skinned”, what the hell is wrong with you people? And then to drag a woman out of her car to beat on her for hitting this child. How/Why was the child hit, was anyone without a bias edge to the story asked what they saw? Obviously, the people in the house didn’t. But, they come out the house to deliver what they want, “ass kicking”. What would or have you accomplished for assaulting this woman? A child injured and you folks involved with assault need to be arrested. May this child remain in Gods’ hands for healing.
Hey did anyone possibly think that it could truly be an accident?
Not something racial.
If the little old lady was speeding through the neighborhood then yes she is wrong…but the child ran into the road without looking to..so she is wrong too ..she is just a child..and the older lady is just an older lady (probably with delayed responses)
I am sure the lady feels bad about hitting a child ..who wouldn’t but
DAM …TO BEAT HER OVER IT? really.
Ok I’m a white Male that was there I saw the whole thing The little girl was that the ice cream truck getting candy she star walking away from eyes came truck delayed I the old lady Was speeding going over 40 miles an hour and struck the little girl dragged her underneath the truck the old lady was not going to stop No one beat old lady The one male there was upset in yelling and everything else was her Uncle who was yelling at the cops because they were blocking to get to the house where the little girl was at see people had a run Back-and-forth from the ambulance to the house to take care of the little girl
English, do you speak it? Really, it hurts to try and read that. Read that out loud, see how it sounds.
No one in there right mind would pull an old lady out of the car and start beating her up… I was there and saw everything. I gave the police my phone so they could look at the video that I took. The lady was not speeding the young girl came out from the truck running and ran right into the ladies suv.
I do believe that race had something to do with it on the families part. They used racial slurs towards her when they pulled her out of her truck. She did have a broken hip and some bruising and cuts and was taken to the hospital…
EVERYTIME I PASS THROUGH THE NEIGHBORHOOD LITTLE KIDS ARE ALWAYS IN THE ROAD JUST RUNNING AROUND DOING AS THEY PLEASE MAYBE THESE PARENTS SHOULD LEARN TO WATCH THEIR KIDS AND NOBODY WOULD HAVE HOT HIT BY A CAR
So what exactly did beating the old woman accomplish? I understand being upset, but now you are going to be charged. A lot of good it does that poor child.
Where’s all the cell phone footage? I know there’s got to be several, as there always is these days!
How do you just run over and kill a kid with your car in a subdivision? How did the woman respond to what she did? How would you respond if your child was dying in a pool of blood? Too many questions. Only God knows.
Looks like your running your mouth without facts
This is why responsible parents hold their child’s hand when near roadways.
Typical Lexington Park Trash, Bunch of Animals I tell you Good Ole Patuxent Homes, People will never ever be kind to one another I am sure this little OLD lady had no intentions of hitting the little girl, accidents happen. Kept it classy Lexington Park as usual.
What a very sad story 2 people hurt and it turns into a racial story and blaming trump really grow up people who cares about the color or trump let’s worry about the kid that was hit and the older lady who was beat up bye cowards 2wrongs don’t make it right sounds to me it was a accident and we should all pray for all envolved
And not one person in the comment section mentioned anything about the ice cream truck driver. #icecreamtruckdriverlivesmatter too you know?
For what? The ice cream truck was stopped.
To many of you seem racist as hell
You idiots get the story right before passing judgement on anyone.
I rented from Linda, the elderly woman driving. For over seven years.
She definitely wasn’t racists and I don’t believe for anything she would hurt anyone, especially a child. Not intentionally. She worked with me to get in her home. My credit was shot then, was in the middle of a horrific divorce and raising five kids alone.
She even let me slide on the numerous late fees I incurred the first 2yrs of living there and brought my kids Easter baskets and Christmas gifts. She was/is a good woman.
Please check local street camera, if there were any. I’m confident you will the kid running out in front of her. Terrible accident, but not her fault
This right here is why ice cream trucks should be banned!
The Ice Cream trucks take EBT cards now?
I read something about cross walks. There are NONE on that road
First of all, prayers for the little girl & the lady that hit her. I agree that a 10 year old should know better, you LOOK before you cross the street. Either way it is a sad situation. Sad that the family decided to beat an elderly lady and not tend to the child that was hit. At that point you should be helping the child and not focused on fighting. It just goes to show they were looking for a fight. I’ve passed MANY ice cream trucks, they aren’t a school bus and you don’t have to stop and wait for them.
Prayers for all that are involved and also for many of you who have commented.
Mrs. Glazer is a retired St. Mary’s County teacher.
KEEP AN EYE ON YOUR CHILDREN! TEACH THEM THE PROPER WAY TO CROSS THE STREET!
The lady wasn’t dragged out the car everybody should be focused on the little girl. What happened to the woman yes things got a little out of hand but it was all because everybody was emotional about what happened and it don’t matter what color we are we all bleed red
Got a little out of hand!?! No, they got a lot out of hand when the woman ended up in the hospital too. Regardless of how this happened, I’m sure the woman didn’t purposely hit that child and did not deserve the abuse of the family/friends. The concern/emotion should have been on the child, not punishing the woman. I wasn’t there, I don’t know what happened but I’m sure it wasn’t intentional. I have a 10-yr-old and I teach them to stop and look both ways before going into a street, parking lot, anything, but they don’t always practice good judgement…because they’re 10. Kids don’t always practice what we teach. I agree, race shouldn’t matter either, and the racism is horrible on this thread, but lets not pacify what these people did. The focus should be on BOTH of them now, not only the child. I hope they BOTH make a full recovery.
Lexington Park IS a third world country
Ms. Glaser was my English teacher at Chopticon. She was one of the nicest people you’d ever want to meet. She wouldn’t hurt a fly. I’m sure this was an accident and its a shame that people didn’t treat it as such. Praying for the little girl and Ms. Glaser. What a wicked world we live in. St. Mary’s County is the most racist I’ve ever seen it. And I’m talking about all races.