St. Leonard Man Arrested for Stabbing on Yorktown Place in Lexington Park

On Thursday, July 12, 2018 at approximately 8:35 p.m., Trooper Opirhory, from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded to Yorktown Road, in Lexington Park, for a reported stabbing.

Upon his arrival, he noticed an adult male victim, in the middle of the street, his left upper arm sustained an open bloody wound. A male witness had used his belt as a tourniquet around the victim’s left upper arm to help control the bleeding. Police requested an ambulance to respond to the scene and told the victim to sit on the curb until EMS arrived. During that time the victim advised, “I do not know what happened, I was just walking down the street when this kid approached me starting s##t.” he continued, “Then out of nowhere he stabbed me.” The victim then refused to talk any further with police about the incident.

An ambulance arrived on scene and the victim was transported to Trooper 7, where he was flown to an area trauma center for further treatment, due to life threatening injuries.

Police spoke with a witness who would only say, she saw the victim walking towards her residence on Yorktown Road, with a bloody arm, at that time, her and the male witness ran up to him at the intersection of Yorktown Road and Suwanne Place, and they did not observe anyone else.

The female witness refused to record a written statement or talk with police any further about the incident. The male witness verified the female’s statement and also refused to record a written statement or talk with police about the incident.

Police spoke with another male witness who advised he noticed an altercation south of the intersection located on Yorktown road at Suwanne Place. That witness told police he observed an altercation between the victim and an unknown African American male, he described the male wearing all dark clothing (black shirt and black pants) and having “long dreads”. He said the suspect was with a “black girl walking an all brown medium sized dog (30/40 lbs.)”. That witness also refused to record a written statement.

The Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division (CED) was notified and responded to the scene. The victim told police at the hospital, that he knew who the female was who was with the suspect.

Further investigation revealed that Eugene Terrill Harris, 25 of St. Leonard, was involved in a burglary in 2017 with the female. The victim was able to positively identify Eugene Harris from his MVA photograph as the man who stabbed him.

Police located Harris and the female in the area of Yorktown Road, and noticed Harris had an opened bloody laceration to his right index finger, during a search of Harris a knife was located in his front pocket.

Eugene Terrill Harris was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment, first degree assault and second degree assault.

He is currently being held in the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center on a no bond status, and has a preliminary court date scheduled for August 7, 2018, in St. Mary’s District Court.

