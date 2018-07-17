Waldorf Man Arrested After Police Recover Loaded Handgun and Drugs During Traffic Stop

On Monday, July 16, 2018, at approximately 1:05 a.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop in the 3000 block of Leonardtown Road in Waldorf.

During the stop, officers detected the odor of marijuana coming from the car.

Further investigation revealed the driver had a loaded handgun, ammunition, and marijuana inside the vehicle.

The driver, Elijah Daniel Young, 23, of Waldorf, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana and illegal possession of a firearm.

Officer A. Singh investigated.

