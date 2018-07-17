Waldorf Man Arrested After Police Recover Loaded Handgun and Drugs During Traffic Stop

July 17, 2018
On Monday, July 16, 2018,  at approximately 1:05 a.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop in the 3000 block of Leonardtown Road in Waldorf.

During the stop, officers detected the odor of marijuana coming from the car.

Further investigation revealed the driver had a loaded handgun, ammunition, and marijuana inside the vehicle.

The driver, Elijah Daniel Young, 23, of Waldorf, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana and illegal possession of a firearm.

Officer A. Singh investigated.

3 Responses to Waldorf Man Arrested After Police Recover Loaded Handgun and Drugs During Traffic Stop

  1. Really on July 17, 2018 at 11:28 am

    Why was he charged with illegal possession of a handgun? Is he a convicted felon? Was it a felony traffic stop? Not sure if having Marijuana is a felony.
    Just trying to understand.

  2. Rob Stark on July 17, 2018 at 12:18 pm

    That’s a man?

  3. YourMomZaenus on July 17, 2018 at 12:34 pm

    Why didn’t they post Elijah’s picture? This looks like a preteen girl.

