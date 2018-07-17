Hyattsville Woman Arrested for Disorderly Conduct and Trespassing at Abner’s Crab House

On Saturday, July 14, 2018, Deputy Rzepkowski from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to Abner’s Crab House in Chesapeake Beach for a disorderly subject.

Upon his arrival, Deputy Hicks had the disorderly subject, Gina Marie Hodge, 24, of Hyattsville, in handcuffs. Prior to handcuffing her, Hodge was yelling profanities and was asked to leave multiple times, but refused.

She was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with Disorderly Conduct as well as Trespassing on Private Property.

