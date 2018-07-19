Waldorf Man Arrested for Indecent Exposure

July 19, 2018
Andre Donovan Bess, Jr., 27, of Waldorf

On Sunday, July 15 at 10 a.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the parking lot of Safeway on King Street in Waldorf for the report of an indecent exposure.

The victim was exiting her car when the suspect drove up next to her and asked for directions. When she went to the vehicle window to give the driver directions, she noticed his genitals were exposed. The victim walked away and went inside the store where she subsequently called police.

The suspect entered the store, made a quick purchase and fled.

Through investigation, the suspect was identified as Andre Donovan Bess, Jr., 27, of Waldorf.

An arrest warrant was issued, and Bess was located and charged with indecent exposure.

PFC B. Chambers and PFC C. Caywood investigated.

4 Responses to Waldorf Man Arrested for Indecent Exposure

  1. Nick on July 19, 2018 at 9:15 am

    This fool has some issues. He was charged with the same thing in Dec 2017.

    He is going to expose himself to the wrong person some day and end up with his junk blown off by someone.

    Reply
  2. Wrong Directions on July 19, 2018 at 9:33 am

    Obviously those were not the “directions” he had in mind.

    Reply
  3. Anonymous on July 19, 2018 at 9:34 am

    If Big Dookie had a son:

    Reply
  4. Rufus on July 19, 2018 at 10:29 am

    What a pos loser

    Reply

