On Friday, July 20, 2018, at approximately 3:00 a.m., Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to Columbus Drive, in Lexington Park, for the reports of multiple gun shots heard in the area.

While on scene, deputies discovered a vehicle and one apartment had been hit by the gunfire. Another vehicle in the area was also vandalized.

St. Mary’s County Sheriffs Office Crime Lab responded to the scene to assist with the investigation.