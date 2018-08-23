UPDATE: Lexington Park Woman who Defecated in Convenience Store to be Charged with Destruction of Property

UPDATE 8/23/2018: On Friday, July 20, 2018, Deputy Fenwick from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Rod N Reel convenience store located at 18161 Three Notch Road, in Lexington Park for the report of a suspicious incident.

Upon arriving contact was made with the employee who said an unknown black female had entered the business, defecated on the carpet and proceeded to wipe her buttocks with three bandannas which she took from the store shelf.

The cost to clean the store and repair the carpet was valued at $400.00 and the cost of the three bandannas were $1 .99 each.

Video surveillance footage of the incident was placed on SMNEWSNET.COM and on Facebook for identification and immediately multiple citizens contacted the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and identified the woman as Raneisha Shantanrio Jones, 30, of Lexington Park.

Police were able to use a picture of Jones and confirm that she was the female in the video surveillance who, defecated on the carpet.

A criminal summons was issued for Jones on August 17, 2018, charging her with one count of destruction of property .

Jones is scheduled to appear in District Court on October 5, 2018 for a preliminary inquiry hearing.



The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person shown in the video below for destruction of property.

On Friday, July 20, 2018, at 2:45 p.m. while inside the Rod n Reel store in Lexington Park on Three Notch Road the suspect damaged merchandise for sale in the store.

The suspect was last seen getting into a white Buick heading south on Three Notch Road.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call Cpl. John Fenwick at 301-475-4200, ext. *8140 or email John.Fenwick@stmarysmd.com. CASE# 38577-18

