UPDATE: Lexington Park Woman who Defecated in Convenience Store to be Charged with Destruction of Property

August 23, 2018
Raneisha Shantanrio Jones, 30, of Lexington Park

UPDATE 8/23/2018: On Friday, July 20, 2018, Deputy Fenwick from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Rod N Reel convenience store located at 18161 Three Notch Road, in Lexington Park for the report of a suspicious incident.

Upon arriving contact was made with the employee who said an unknown black female had entered the business, defecated on the carpet and proceeded to wipe her buttocks with three bandannas which she took from the store shelf.

The cost to clean the store and repair the carpet was valued at $400.00 and the cost of the three bandannas were $1 .99 each.

Video surveillance footage of the incident was placed on SMNEWSNET.COM and on Facebook for identification and immediately multiple citizens contacted the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and identified the woman as Raneisha Shantanrio Jones, 30, of Lexington Park.

Police were able to use a picture of Jones and confirm that she was the female in the video surveillance who, defecated on the carpet.

A criminal summons was issued for Jones on August 17, 2018, charging her with one count of destruction of property .

Jones is scheduled to appear in District Court on October 5, 2018 for a preliminary inquiry hearing.


7/26/2018: The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person shown in the video below for destruction of property.

On Friday, July 20, 2018, at 2:45 p.m. while inside the Rod n Reel store in Lexington Park on Three Notch Road the suspect damaged merchandise for sale in the store.

The suspect was last seen getting into a white Buick heading south on Three Notch Road.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call Cpl. John Fenwick at 301-475-4200, ext. *8140 or email John.Fenwick@stmarysmd.com. CASE# 38577-18


142 Responses to UPDATE: Lexington Park Woman who Defecated in Convenience Store to be Charged with Destruction of Property

  1. Eew Eew That Smell! on July 26, 2018 at 11:19 am

    Another $hit and run in the county!

    That is a TRUE convenience store.

    Complete with walk-thru service, buckets, and wipes hangin on the rack – live @center stage!

    Reply
  2. Peanut on July 26, 2018 at 11:20 am

    O
    M
    G

    I literally threw up in my mouth a little when she smelt her hand… That’s just nasty!

    Reply
  3. Anonymous on July 26, 2018 at 11:38 am

    Nasty and trifflin.

    Reply
    • Anonymous on July 26, 2018 at 12:04 pm

      Well said.

      Reply
  4. Brobi Wan Kenobi on July 26, 2018 at 11:42 am

    got that mud butt… and the audacity to use a business’s merchandise to wipe your nasty cheeks.

    hide your stock out here, people doing the most.

    Reply
  5. MAV on July 26, 2018 at 11:56 am

    What a nasty B*TCH!!! But some underwear on to catch your nasty drippings…don’t be doing that clean up in a store with stuff you aren’t purchasing…..I hope all her family, friends and ALL her men she her nasty a$$ on here.

    Reply
    • anonymous on July 26, 2018 at 10:06 pm

      They are probably just like her

      Reply
  6. IKnowImRight on July 26, 2018 at 12:06 pm

    Says a LOT about her character.

    Reply
    • Rob Stark on July 26, 2018 at 12:53 pm

      It says that she has NONE!

      Reply
    • MarineVet on July 27, 2018 at 8:39 am

      Says more about her upbringing…. smdh

      Reply
  7. World's most interesting woman. on July 26, 2018 at 12:12 pm

    I don’t always need to re-wipe. ‘Butt’ when I do…I do it at the Rod-N-Reel, using their bandanas! Stay classless my friends.

    Reply
    • Joe on July 30, 2018 at 8:54 am

      lolol. I’m in love!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

      Reply
      • World's most interesting woman. on July 31, 2018 at 2:06 pm

        I love you…no sh!t. Buy me some bandanas.

        Reply
      • Anonymous on July 31, 2018 at 5:02 pm

        LOL

        Reply
  8. Jk on July 26, 2018 at 12:17 pm

    Animal

    Reply
  9. Al Sharpton on July 26, 2018 at 12:18 pm

    Tommy Sotomayor is RIGHT ON THE MONEY

    Reply
  10. Adam 12 on July 26, 2018 at 12:31 pm

    There is no defense to this. This is what we have become? Come on FB detectives; someone out there knows who this is. Time to shame this piece of trash.

    Reply
  11. Anonymous on July 26, 2018 at 12:35 pm

    Wow s

    top the madness in Dameron

    Reply
  12. Keytasha on July 26, 2018 at 12:46 pm

    Look here Trump Trash, this sistah did nuthin wrong and race don’t enter into it. We used to BE the white man’s property, and now we poopin ON the white man’s property. Hate to tell all y’all but all y’all need to expect more of this until we get paid our reparations. Where my 40 akers and a mule is at? That got to be worth the price of a Lincoln Navigator in today’s dollars and with interest and all.

    Reply
    • Anonymous on July 26, 2018 at 2:16 pm

      Lame

      Reply
      • anonymous 2 on July 26, 2018 at 2:56 pm

        I’m thinking someone probably made up this comment to stir things up a bit, lol

        Reply
        • The real Keytasha on July 26, 2018 at 8:12 pm

          You are correct.

          Reply
          • Anonymous on July 27, 2018 at 11:12 am

            And u are out of your damm mind. I mean really, you think they care what happened 100 years ago. Most they will do is send you a history book to educate yourself.

          • Shawn on July 27, 2018 at 1:39 pm

            When we gon get together again and get our freak on, baby?

        • Can't be any more clueless on July 30, 2018 at 6:31 am

          But which is more hilarious?
          The initial comment – or the people responding who are TOO STUPID to get the joke?

          Pitiful!

          Reply
    • Christopher on July 26, 2018 at 3:23 pm

      40 akers LMFAO You’re so uneducated. Did you get past the 6th grade ? Educate yourself, get a job and quit looking for free stuff because the only thing free in this world for you is dick and bubble gum except they ran out of bubble gum.

      Reply
      • Anonymous on July 26, 2018 at 3:49 pm

        I cant believe you fell for that lol

        Reply
      • Anonymous on July 27, 2018 at 10:09 am

        Good reply

        Asa

        Reply
    • Anonymous on July 26, 2018 at 4:12 pm

      You are one ignorant person

      Reply
    • Anonymous on July 26, 2018 at 6:08 pm

      Your just as disgusting as she is

      Reply
    • Anonymous on July 26, 2018 at 7:11 pm

      Keytasha, You are nothing “BUTT” a troll.

      Reply
    • Bri on July 26, 2018 at 7:49 pm

      Keytasha, you choose your own skin color when you know she was in the wrong. Your sick as well. The president has nothing to do with this dirty broad. Get educaed and have some class. Nobody owes you a damn thing. Get off of your ass. Smh

      Reply
    • Your OWNER on July 26, 2018 at 10:26 pm

      Ok “Keytasha” Whats an “akers” you idiot. Don’t rant if you cant spell.

      Reply
      • Anonymous on July 30, 2018 at 8:57 am

        …or use proper punctuation. (Owner)
        Whats an “akers” you idiot. = What’s an “akers”, you idiot?

        and you almost got it right with, “Don’t rant if you cant spell.”
        = Don’t rant if you can’t spell.

        Reply
    • AliceW on July 27, 2018 at 7:04 am

      Na, my neighbors moved in with a Gator and custom pickup truck, now they be having a BMW 300 series and a Foood Exploder, life is good.

      Reply
    • Lando on August 23, 2018 at 1:55 pm

      Well that made me laff.

      Reply
    • matrix on August 23, 2018 at 6:17 pm

      this one needs some grammar lessons

      Reply
  13. Anon on July 26, 2018 at 12:56 pm

    I bet Anthony loved that!

    Reply
  14. Zo on July 26, 2018 at 1:07 pm

    I installed that camera system – never thought it would catch this kinda thing in action. What a crazy world.

    Reply
    • Anonymous on August 23, 2018 at 8:19 pm

      And to think!, it can only get more crazy. Look left right, all around you!. When ever in public!!!. Be aware whats around you!.

      Reply
  15. ConcernedCitizen on July 26, 2018 at 1:12 pm

    #shartweek

    Reply
    • HammerHead on July 26, 2018 at 2:14 pm

      I salute you!

      Reply
    • Anonymous on July 26, 2018 at 7:52 pm

      Lmao!

      Reply
    • Hey dude on July 26, 2018 at 8:36 pm

      Winner winner chicken dinner!

      Reply
    • Lol on July 26, 2018 at 10:01 pm

      #skankweek

      Reply
    • Anonymous on July 27, 2018 at 12:23 am

      I’m dead! Bahahaha

      Reply
    • MarineVet on July 27, 2018 at 8:40 am

      LMAO… You win the internet

      Reply
    • Anonymous on July 29, 2018 at 12:48 am

      Now thats funny

      Reply
  16. Anonymous on July 26, 2018 at 1:15 pm

    A disgusting human being!!

    Reply
    • Jane Goodall on July 26, 2018 at 2:16 pm

      Wrong! Not a human being, just an un house-trained animal.

      Reply
  17. The Great Cornholio on July 26, 2018 at 1:17 pm

    Do NOT threaten her. She needs TP. TP for her bunghole.

    Reply
  18. Anonymous #13 on July 26, 2018 at 1:17 pm

    EEEWWW! ICK!! I’d hate to be the employee who opened up the store and found that. GAG! Can they get DNA from that?

    Reply
    • TellItLikeItIs on July 26, 2018 at 1:54 pm

      At least they can get her screened for colon cancer.

      Reply
      • Smh on July 27, 2018 at 5:31 am

        Why not check her prostate too?

        Reply
      • Z on July 27, 2018 at 9:45 am

        Maybe she thought it was a Cologuard reclamation station.

        Reply
        • WipeOut on July 27, 2018 at 2:18 pm

          Stop it! Hahahaha!

          Reply
    • Anonymous on July 26, 2018 at 7:12 pm

      Obviously the business was already opened when she dropped in.

      Reply
    • AliceW on July 26, 2018 at 9:50 pm

      Yes, all we need is a national data base.

      Reply
      • Plopper on July 28, 2018 at 7:56 am

        Doo doo base!

        Reply
  19. People on July 26, 2018 at 1:18 pm

    Are you seeing that this woman either wasn’t raised properly or she’s mentally mentally abused by someone and now she wants to take it out on others that is some trifling ass stuff shaking my God damn head

    Reply
    • anonymous on July 26, 2018 at 10:05 pm

      There are no excuses for some people. She has probably always been nasty. She needs to be in a cage in a zoo where she can play with her poop like some other animals.

      Reply
    • Smellmyfinger on July 26, 2018 at 10:12 pm

      Some people are just plain nasty. No excuses.

      Reply
  20. TAG on July 26, 2018 at 1:21 pm

    OMG with all this technology and such a detailed video why can’t this nasty woman be identified!!! I hope her mother sees this video!!! Disgusting!!!

    Reply
  21. poop wave on July 26, 2018 at 1:23 pm

    poop wave

    Reply
  22. Anonymous on July 26, 2018 at 1:27 pm

    swamp ass

    Reply
  23. Anonymous on July 26, 2018 at 1:35 pm

    Nasty

    Reply
  24. Yyyyy on July 26, 2018 at 1:46 pm

    Does it go in the bargain rack now. 1/2 off!!!!!!

    Reply
  25. Denise M Lusby on July 26, 2018 at 2:04 pm

    Then after she smells her hand she goes on touching everything in the cooler and all the other stuff, gross me out.

    Reply
  26. Stanky Fingahhh on July 26, 2018 at 2:18 pm

    Stanky fingers!!! Beware to anyone she hand feeds…

    Reply
  27. Anonymous on July 26, 2018 at 2:25 pm

    How do you ever show your face in the county again after this nastiness. If they find her they should sentence her to community service cleaning the toilets in the county lockup.

    Reply
    • Am I Right? on July 26, 2018 at 3:34 pm

      Who you tryin’ to kid? You could be standing in line next to her tomorrow and wouldn’t remember what she looks like. Unless you know her/ see her regularly, you won’t remember her. Just another anonymous NASTY thang.

      Reply
  28. Anonymous on July 26, 2018 at 2:34 pm

    Aneisha Jones is the culprit.

    Reply
  29. Anonymous on July 26, 2018 at 2:45 pm

    never trust a fart

    Reply
    • fishsauce on July 30, 2018 at 8:33 am

      What’s the definition of “surprise”?……….A fart with a lump in it.

      Reply
      • Anonymous on July 31, 2018 at 2:07 pm

        LMAO!!!!!

        Reply
    • Anonymous on July 30, 2018 at 9:52 am

      LMAO to funny

      Reply
  30. I know on July 26, 2018 at 3:19 pm

    That is Aneisha Jones. I just sent smnewsnet a photo that proves it! She nasty

    Reply
    • Lol on July 26, 2018 at 10:08 pm

      I love it. Call the turd player out.

      Reply
    • Lame on July 27, 2018 at 2:11 am

      You are lame af for dry snitching!!

      Reply
      • Rob Stark on July 27, 2018 at 11:27 am

        I’ll remember that when you whine about someone crapping on your property. I’m glad she got called out.

        Reply
      • Jen on July 27, 2018 at 1:35 pm

        As opposed to wet?

        Reply
      • Anonymous on July 27, 2018 at 1:49 pm

        You are lame for thinking behavior like this doesn’t deserve to be called out. At any time she could have asked to use their bathroom or gone into the woods to handle her business. She could have made people sick with all the stuff she touched. They need to send the video to Tosh .0 and let the world see her nastiness.

        Reply
        • Mim on July 27, 2018 at 8:09 pm

          You are spot on!

          Reply
        • Oh Snap on July 28, 2018 at 8:27 pm

          Can I get an AMEN!

          Reply
      • Calling You Out on July 27, 2018 at 4:16 pm

        No, you are lame! Take your urban dictionary ghetto slang and join her.

        Reply
  31. She Sharted on July 26, 2018 at 3:35 pm

    Turd Burglar…

    Reply
  32. nitta on July 26, 2018 at 3:36 pm

    this is disgusting ….

    Reply
  33. nitta on July 26, 2018 at 3:38 pm

    Aneisha Jones is the culprit ???

    Reply
  34. TellItLikeItIs on July 26, 2018 at 3:44 pm

    Could be Obama’s daughter. Don;t hate! Lolol

    Reply
    • Ms. Justice on July 26, 2018 at 6:24 pm

      It could be your mother or your sister.Now laugh at that you pos.

      Reply
      • TellItLikeItIs on July 31, 2018 at 8:16 am

        Sounds like someone is mad because they are hitting that! Don’t worry. Just be sure to keep some handy wipes on the nightstand.

        Reply
        • One serious recommendation on August 2, 2018 at 9:48 am

          And don’t go messin’ round in back!

          Reply
    • Anonymous on July 30, 2018 at 9:06 am

      if not, Michelle’s sister.

      Reply
  35. Anonymous on July 26, 2018 at 4:20 pm

    ??

    Reply
  36. bigblock on July 26, 2018 at 6:12 pm

    That is aneisha jones for sure, you can find her at kohls. On facebook in that dress.

    Reply
  37. Sanitizing in Dameron on July 26, 2018 at 7:17 pm

    Aneisha Jones just deleted her FB account

    Reply
    • Anonymous on July 29, 2018 at 5:58 am

      HAHA really hope we see an update.

      Reply
  38. crime wave on July 26, 2018 at 8:14 pm

    crime wave

    Reply
  39. Yuck on July 26, 2018 at 9:09 pm

    What a nasty skank. Guess she was cleaning up between turning tricks. God I hope she did not breed.

    Reply
  40. John doe on July 26, 2018 at 9:55 pm

    Assuming no major mental health she Should be locked in a cage for life. True animal

    Reply
  41. Anonymous on July 26, 2018 at 10:03 pm

    OMG

    Reply
  42. Kohls on July 26, 2018 at 10:10 pm

    I will never go in Kohls where she works again. I ain’t buying nothing her poop filled smelling my fingers trick touched.

    Reply
  43. Reelz on July 26, 2018 at 10:25 pm

    Digging in my a$$ made me famous.

    Reply
    • Anonymous on July 27, 2018 at 4:01 pm

      Anything can make you famous these days.. Just look at the “Cash me outside” brat

      Reply
  44. Anonymous on July 26, 2018 at 10:25 pm

    What a Stool Pigeon

    Reply
    • Anonymous on August 23, 2018 at 12:52 pm

      Very nice

      Reply
  45. Anonymous on July 26, 2018 at 11:27 pm

    Ole shi**y butt a$$ girl

    Reply
  46. Anonymous on July 27, 2018 at 11:53 am

    Animal. Why wouldn’t she ask to use the bathroom? Maybe she was just in a hurry to get her $200 in scratch offs,40oz,a pack of Backwoods and a moon pie

    Reply
    • Anonymous on August 23, 2018 at 8:17 am

      There is a public bathroom there for her to use if the urge strikes to go.

      Reply
  47. anonymous on July 27, 2018 at 12:15 pm

    I just hope the proprietor threw away all the drinks from the cooler she was in. She was picking up bottles and moving them around before selecting the ones she took. I’d hate to think of someone buying a drink with that on it :P

    Reply
    • Smear Tactics on July 31, 2018 at 7:29 am

      Nope – he just used the same rags she did to wipe them off and put them back on the shelves.

      Reply
  48. Anonymoos on July 27, 2018 at 1:43 pm

    What’s that SMELL on my finger ? Uh Oh, Now I feel a RUMBLE. I hates dis place anyway.

    Reply
    • Can'tStopLaughing on July 29, 2018 at 10:02 am

      Hilarious comment “Anonymoos”!! I laughed for five minutes at least. I actually think she wasn’t properly potty trained.

      Reply
  49. MikeInMorganza on July 28, 2018 at 7:43 am

    That’s beyond nasty…I hope she gets outed publicly. *It* deserves a public shaming for that.

    Reply
  50. BigDookie on July 28, 2018 at 6:43 pm

    Sir Shytz A-lot

    Reply
  51. HersheySquirts on July 28, 2018 at 9:09 pm

    White Buick with stanky brown interior….and seats!

    Reply
  52. Anonymous on July 29, 2018 at 9:06 am

    She could not help it, she has a hereditary decease that runs in her jeans/genes.

    Reply
  53. An Den What? on July 30, 2018 at 6:52 am

    Please let there be a follow-up story for this….saying they identified and caught this despicable a$$-wipin’ hippo!

    Reply
  54. Joe on July 30, 2018 at 9:00 am

    I’ve been laughing for 20 minutes T THESE COMMENTS. There is some real comic genius in them!!!!!! Even the anonymoooses were cool. LOL

    Reply
  55. Anonymous on August 1, 2018 at 11:20 am

    Oh dear heaven this isn’t 7-11. I got to poop so bad I want holla-Oh look its a bandana-I ain’t spendin that dolla. I look around and do the sniff-omg its the consistancy of Jiff. I looks around to see who is lookin-all this is because of my mommas cookin. A quick whipe and out the door – I yells at the driver put that mutha to the floor

    Reply
    • TellItLikeItIs on August 1, 2018 at 4:32 pm

      You’re a poet and didn’t know it!

      Reply
      • Keep Your Day Job on August 2, 2018 at 9:45 am

        There is a VERY good reason for not knowing it.

        Reply
  56. Tag Team Raneisha on August 23, 2018 at 7:25 am

    POOP! Deah it is!

    Reply
  57. Nick on August 23, 2018 at 7:36 am

    You are one nasty-assed POS!!!!

    Reply
  58. Rob Stark on August 23, 2018 at 8:49 am

    …then one day I took a chance, tried to fart but s**t my pants

    Reply
  59. anonimus on August 23, 2018 at 8:51 am

    oh yea, the finest black woman of MD!!l that never fails

    Reply
  60. Lonewolfmcquade on August 23, 2018 at 9:10 am

    Nothing is going to happen to happen to this animal. She will cry in front of the judge,they will put her on a payment plan to pay for damages and she will never pay one red cent.

    Reply
    • Nasty on August 23, 2018 at 2:43 pm

      She will be required to pay $6.77 each month for the next 5 years, lol

      Reply
    • Anonymous on August 23, 2018 at 8:29 pm

      So true!. But that one!, neeeeeeds mental help, if she can get it!, for sure!!!!!!.

      Reply
  61. YourMom on August 23, 2018 at 9:10 am

    Enter Axl Rose ~ “Welcome to the Jungle, it’s all fun and games until you tell her there’s no public bathrooms today. She don’t care, take a selfie with dat dirty hair while she takes a squat on an invisible pot. Says she didn’t do nuffin’ but the DNA on the bandanna stinks of somethin’.”

    Reply
  62. HOOD TRUTH on August 23, 2018 at 9:38 am

    When sisters get locked up charged nd abused online for biologimical reasins like having to use tha bathroom, but White Timmy takes gun to schools… OH, nd FLINT STILL DOESNOT HAVE CLEAN WATER

    Reply
    • Los Tacos Locos on August 23, 2018 at 2:46 pm

      I hate when I get pinched for biologimical reasins too. Preach!

      Reply
    • Lonewolfmcquade on August 23, 2018 at 3:39 pm

      Who cares hood rat

      Reply
  63. Anonymous on August 23, 2018 at 9:56 am

    Rub her nose in it. Usually works for dogs

    Reply
  64. Dr. Fill on August 23, 2018 at 10:15 am

    Charged with destruction of private property, how about destruction of eyesight. We can’t unsee this type of behavior, it’s burned into our brains.

    Reply
  65. AliceW on August 23, 2018 at 10:38 am

    Nice picture, run a copy on photo grade paper and be at the District Court house in Leonardburg on October 5, 2018 and get it autographed!

    Reply
  66. Anonymous on August 23, 2018 at 11:35 am

    The Court should play Wipeout during her hearing

    Reply
  67. Gary G Glitter on August 23, 2018 at 1:23 pm

    This is what an animal looks like ladies and gentlemen.

    Reply
  68. OH MYYYYY on August 23, 2018 at 3:48 pm

    CLEAN UP ON AISLE 1!!!!!

    Reply
  69. the Truth on August 23, 2018 at 4:02 pm

    Damn she gave every trailer park east of the Mississippi ammunition shame on her!

    Reply
  70. Cheryl on August 23, 2018 at 4:51 pm

    Find the bathroom and poop there

    Reply
    • Malcolm X on August 23, 2018 at 6:47 pm

      That was apparently too much trouble.

      Reply

