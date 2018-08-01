Police Arrest Man Who Robbed Leonardtown Dash In

UPDATE: Demitri Raymond Gardiner was apprehended on July 31, 2018, with the assistance of the Prince George’s County Police Department
7/31/2018: On July 30, 2018, at approximately 7:50 p.m., the Dash In, located on Point Lookout Road, in Leonardtown, was robbed by an individual, later identified as Demitri Raymond Gardiner, 24 of Clinton.
The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is currently seeking Gardiner’s whereabouts.
Gardiner is 5’9” in height, weighs 160 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes.
Gardiner has an open arrest warrant for the following charges:
- Armed Robbery
- Assault 1st Degree
- Assault 2nd Degree
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Demitri Raymond Gardiner is asked to contact Detective Trevor Teague at (301) 475-4200 extension *8128, or by email at Trevor.Teague@stmarysmd.com. Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.
By gaWddd capt’n, he’s a real purdyyy one. Jail house gang tattoos. I wonder if he has all of his teeth..not that it’s relevent.
“Jail House Gang?” how old are you, 64? made me chuckle. keep up the great work! :)
Eye and forehead tats- what a classy person
This guy should be easy to find with those high class facial enhancements.
Umm is his folks the funeral folks? Hmm
This animal should ONLY be locked in a cage, if he is to be allowed to live at all.
Face tats are a sure sign of self destruction. So why hinder it?
The disgraceful “white trash thief” was custom-made for a jumpsuit.
That’s easy. It’s Post Malone. lol
Look this dude up on Facebook…….he has 3 profiles. Umm hello…….get the hell out of my town!!!
Savage
Hopefully he gets shot in the face