Police Seeking Whereabouts of Man Who Robbed Leonardtown Dash In

On July 30, 2018, at approximately 7:50 p.m., the Dash In, located on Point Lookout Road, in Leonardtown, was robbed by an individual, later identified as Demitri Raymond Gardiner, 24 of Clinton.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is currently seeking Gardiner’s whereabouts.

Gardiner is 5’9” in height, weighs 160 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Gardiner has an open arrest warrant for the following charges:

Armed Robbery

Assault 1st Degree

Assault 2nd Degree

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Demitri Raymond Gardiner is asked to contact Detective Trevor Teague at (301) 475-4200 extension *8128, or by email at Trevor.Teague@stmarysmd.com. Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.