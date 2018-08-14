50-Year-Old Male Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Lexington Park

On Monday, August 13, 2018, at approximately 9:30 p.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Bay Forest Road and Three Notch Road for the reported motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian.

A 911 caller reported that his sister had said she had thought she hit a deer, however when the called returned to the scene he found a body on the side of the road and he thought they were deceased.

Emergency personnel arrived on scene to find a pedestrian off the roadway just north of Rod n Reel.

A 50-year-old male was pronounced deceased on the scene.

No other injuries have been reported.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded and assumed the investigation.

Updates will be provided when they become available.



