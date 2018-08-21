16-Year-Old Mechanicsville Girl Killed in Motor Vehicle Accident

August 21, 2018

8/21/2018: On August 20, 2018 at 10:22pm the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of 29280 All Faith Church Road in Mechanicsville for the reported motor vehicle collision in which the vehicle was on fire.

At the time of the accident, it was undetermined as to if the vehicle was occupied. After the fire was extinguished, the vehicle was found to have one occupant and a request for the St. Mary’s County Collision Reconstruction Unit was made.

Preliminary investigation revealed a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt, with an unidentified operator, had left the roadway and struck a tree. Upon striking the tree, the vehicle became fully engulfed in flames with the operator trapped inside. The fire was extinguished by responding emergency fire personnel and the vehicle was found to have only one occupant in the driver’s seat.

The operator succumbed to injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

At this time, speed appears to be a contributing factor and although the identity of the victim is believed to be known it is being withheld pending further scientific means of positive identification.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision and have not provided a statement to the police are asked to contact Cpl. Vincent Pontorno at 301-475-4200 Ext*2337 or Vincent.pontorno @stmarysmd.com.

8/20/2018: On Monday, August 20, 2018, at approximately 10:25 p.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to the 29000 block of All Faith Church Road and New Market Turner Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported serious motor vehicle accident with a vehicle on fire and one person possibly trapped.

Crews arrived on scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway and into a tree, with fire showing.

The 16-year-old female driver and single occupant was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The St Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.

All Faith Church Road was shut down for an extended period during the investigation.

Updates will be provided when they become available.




  1. Anonymous on August 21, 2018 at 7:02 am

    Prayers

    • sonia velez on August 21, 2018 at 12:36 pm

      dear angels, please wrap your arms around those who are hurting today, and let them feel how much you love and care for them. my prayers are with you.

    • Roy on August 21, 2018 at 6:35 pm

      Very, very sad!! My prayers are with the family. This is heartbreaking and absolutely terrible! So many people are hitting trees. I wonder why?

  2. Anonymous on August 21, 2018 at 7:34 am

    My heart and prayers are with this young ladies family & friends

  3. Evelyn Herndon on August 21, 2018 at 7:43 am

    Sending prayers to the family,So sorry for your loss.

    Reply
  4. Nick on August 21, 2018 at 7:45 am

    Terrible! My condolences to the family.

  5. HLM on August 21, 2018 at 8:03 am

    This is every parents worst nightmare and I would hope family was notified BEFORE posting this photo! My heart goes out to the family in their time of loss.

    Reply
    • Me on August 21, 2018 at 11:58 am

      The family already knows

  6. Really on August 21, 2018 at 8:09 am

    OMG, Prayers

  7. mtb on August 21, 2018 at 8:22 am

    So so sad. My thoughts are with her family and friends. A life gone too soon.

  8. Eugenia S Evans on August 21, 2018 at 8:39 am

    My heart aches for her family. Praying she is with her Heavenly Father and praising Him.

  9. Charles on August 21, 2018 at 8:48 am

    Speed and texting most likely

    • Gina on August 21, 2018 at 9:28 am

      Are you a reconstruction specialist? Have some compassion. The only fact we have is that another young person has lost her life..

      • Anonymous on August 21, 2018 at 9:13 pm

        I agree that is the worst news any parent wants too hear

    • YourMom on August 21, 2018 at 9:30 am

      Thanks Chuckie. Unless you’re doing the investigating why don’t you go scour the McD’s parking lot to see who the serial litterbug is by taste-testing the fries on the ground.

      • Why defensive on August 21, 2018 at 10:11 am

        Speed was cited….

      • Charles on August 21, 2018 at 1:47 pm

        Someone didn’t read the article

    • Anonymous on August 21, 2018 at 10:25 am

      You have some nerve posting that crap. I’m sure her parents don’t appreciate that. Shame on you!!!

    • Adrien on August 21, 2018 at 10:44 am

      Your comment is totally inappropriate. Have some respect for the grieving family. This is a tragic event and your opinion of what caused the accident shouldn’t be posted for all to see. Some things are better left unsaid.

      • Charles on August 21, 2018 at 1:46 pm

        Blah blah blah…

    • Jeannie Ramberg on August 21, 2018 at 11:36 am

      Could have swerved to miss a deer. There are plenty on that road.

    • Anonymous on August 21, 2018 at 3:59 pm

      Who said that?

    • Boonk on August 21, 2018 at 4:46 pm

      On the facebook comments to this article someone stated that they knew the girl and a few day earlier she almost crashed her car because she was taking a video of her speedometer at 80mph and posted it to her snapchat. Not weighing in on whether or not this comment was appropriate or what the cause of the crash was, just relaying found information.

    • Anonymous on August 21, 2018 at 6:06 pm

      Mmmh no she was not there you go someone always thinking something bad and always havin energy DONT COME FOR MY FRIEND LIKE THAT

  10. Bernice on August 21, 2018 at 9:41 am

    So so sad,prayer for the family and friends.

  11. Fran on August 21, 2018 at 10:13 am

    My heart is so broken for these families. God give them strength and courage to
    Make each day. RIP young ones!

  12. Sammy on August 21, 2018 at 10:21 am

    Prayers a d condolences to the family and friends.
    RIP young lady.

  13. The Bald Eagle on August 21, 2018 at 10:22 am

    Why is a 16 year old driver out after 10 pm anyway, something is odd here, speed? Isn’t there a curfew for drivers under 18? God I hope the family gets through this, absolute nightmare for all parents of rookie drivers. I will use this instance as an example for my kids. So sorry. Parents please make sure we get through to our young drivers, speed, phones, and distractions are what kills. God speed for the family.

    • Anonymous on August 21, 2018 at 1:07 pm

      Please,she was a friend’s child. A great person that was going hhome from work. PLEASE respect the family and friends in their time of grief.
      June

    • Anonymous on August 21, 2018 at 1:08 pm

      She was coming from work. Prayers are what’s needed not assumptions.

      Reply
      The curfew is midnight and why does it matter what she was doing out. Her family has lost a beauty daughter and you want to question why she was out

      Reply
      She was coming home from work……curfew is midnight

      Reply
      It’s 10 o’clock you sound dumb and probably make your teens go to sleep by 7 too dont you. Make this an example for what you don’t even know what happend? Dumba##!

      Reply
      The curfew is midnight..and does that really matter?? Maybe she was working, maybe she was coming from visiting family..you don’t know! The sad part is a CHILD’S LIFE IS GONE. A family is grieving! Prayers to family and friends of this young girl.

      Reply
      If you have a job then the curfew is midnight

      Reply
      She was working and gets off after ten

      Reply
      Might have been coming home from work. School has not started yet.

      Reply
      It has always been midnight

      Reply
      She was coming from work a responsible young lady! They said speed MAY have been a factor no ones knows as of yet then investigation has not been completed so people NEED TO STOP COMMENTING their opinions!!!! A family has loss a young lady send condolences OR MIND YOUR BUSE & SAY NOTHING AT ALLLLL!!!!

      Reply
    Heartbroken

  15. Anonymous on August 21, 2018 at 10:55 am

    Prayers go out to the family.

  16. Anonymous on August 21, 2018 at 10:55 am

    Heartbroken

  17. Gloria Jean Spears on August 21, 2018 at 10:58 am

    So very sorry to hear this. Much to young.. Praying for her family and friends…

  18. x on August 21, 2018 at 11:02 am

    I was a good friend of hers. And she most likely crashed from being on the phone. Since she almost crashed the car a few days ago while recording her speedometer almost going 80mph. As she has uploaded it on her story on sc when doing that dangerous act. I pray for her and her family to stay safe and we will miss you so much!

    • Kimmy on August 21, 2018 at 1:26 pm

      Well if you was a friend why you didn’t go to her mother. You should of showing the video to her mother. Why post this comment when something bad happens

      Reply
      If you are a close friend then why did you post that

      Reply
      Ignorant speculation on your part…whether she was speeding or swerving to miss a deer…dont come on here talking about what she most likely was doing. Her family is grieving and does not need your ignorant speculation on what she was “most likely” doing!

      Reply
      Good friend??…you are on here blasting her business on a NEWS SITE!!

      Reply
      To those making assumptions inappropriate comments friends and family have requested this comment to be posted as they’ve tried and we’re unable to post
      ” a friend wouldn’t speculate on the tragic events of last night. a friend would not be thirsty for just a 5-minute of Fame.”
      I was asked by her aunt to post this the family is asking for everyone to respect not only her niece, but the family by not posting negative remarks concerning their loved one.

      Reply
      It doesn’t matter what she did or didn’t do, no one knows what happened and none of that matters at this point. All we know is that a young precious girl lost her life, so the only comments that should be posted are prayers and condolences. If you were such a good friend that’s all you would’ve said and not bash her for something she did days ago. Have some respect and grow up.
      Rip. You were an amazing kid and although we’re sad down here, heaven got a little better last night.

      Reply
      You’re no friend of hers . Clearly!!! Your assumptions and your opinions should Have never left your keyboard. I hope she haunts your soul for speaking Ill of her so soon after she closed her eyes! Have some respect for her and her family!

      Reply
      If you was a real friend you would have called her mother. Dumb ass

      Reply
    Theres still a student driver sticker on the bumper. So sad. Thoughts to the family and friends of this young girl.

    Reply
    heartbreaking the worst thing possible for that family

    Reply
    She was such a nice person may she Rest In Peace!

    Reply
    Thoughts and prayers

    Reply
    My thoughts and prayers for the family and friends of the young lady. People please show some respect and compassion for this family. Godspeed

    Reply
    Please keep my family in your prayers as I have just lost my niece but I know God is good and he has her now I will truly miss her smile her laughter and just going on trips with her I love you I will truly miss you

    Reply
    So sad. What a young woman. RIP. Jesus loves you. Prayers for the family.

    Reply
    My heart go out to the family and friends. I can only imagine the mom seeing these pictures and knowing her child was trapped in this car.. The last cries, screams, thoughts of her baby would torture any parent. So let’s be respectful of our words and comments. We do not know if the person was on the phone or texting, it really doesn’t matter at this time. The life of this young person was gone to soon. Let’s pray for the family.

    Reply
      Well if she hadn’t thought of it before, you did a good job of painting the picture.

      Reply
      That’s kinda off, for you to say let’s be respectful with the comments after the comments (2nd and 3rd.sentences) you just put on here. Please go back and read what you wrote …then tell me those are respectful. C’mon

      Reply
    God is good God has her now I will truly miss my niece keep smiling little-one

    Reply
      My sincerest condolences go out to all who are impacted by this tragic loss. Prayers from the Hunt Family.

      Reply
    my heart and prayers goes out to Crystal I’m so sorry forloss There no words.my condolences to you and your family’s

    Reply
      To f2f those making assumptions inappropriate comments friends and family have requested this comment to be posted as they’ve tried and we’re unable to post
      ” a friend wouldn’t speculate on the tragic events of last night. a friend would not be thirsty for just a 5-minute of Fame.”
      I was asked by her aunt to post this the family is asking for everyone to respect not only her niece, but the family by not posting negative remarks concerning their loved one.

      Reply
    Please,she was a friend’s child. A great person that was going hhome from work. PLEASE respect the family and friends in their time of grief.
    June

    Reply
    My heart hurts for this family. I lost my 16 year old daughter in a cobalt. My prayers are with her family and loved ones.

    Reply
    He(news media Troll) has nothing better to do he comments on a lot of posts ,shame on him is right!!! no compassion for the family maybe he should go work for the newspaper or the Sheriff’s Department…put yourself in the family’s position at this time

    Reply
    To the so-called friend if you really were a friend why would you speculate on something did not witness last night? A friend wouldn’t be thirsty for 5 minutes of fame!

    Reply
    I am appalled at the current level of Driver instruction…when I took Drivers Ed…scores of years ago, it was instructed at the High school as a part of regular curriculum. The instruction encompassed both simulators in addition to actual operation of a motor vehicle. Motorcycle instruction was provided as well. As an addition, for shock therapy, the State police would come in with scores of unedited photographs from accidents…that provided a sense of Shock therapy intended to drive home the point of respecting the car and speed in addition to ensuring that the operator is RESPONSIBLE for the lives of others in addition to their own. I believe that is lost in today’s Drivers Ed curriculum and instruction. I earned my drivers license in the States but I learned how to drive in Europe where they have a heightened sense of awareness when it comes to the operation of motor vehicles…Prayers to this young persons family and my hope that other young drivers take heed to this unfortunate outcome.

    Reply
    The news of this angel passing is heart wrenching. Prayers and boundless love go out to Crys, family and friends. …God bless you all during this difficult time.

    Reply
    A new driver with a Provisional License can not drive past midnight. But there are provisions with that also

    Reply
    I’m so sorry for your lost there’s no words that can express the pain and sorrow you going threw , May God bless you and your family with open arms,love, and prayers.

    Reply
    I’m so sorry for ur loss my heart and prayers goes out to u and family

    Reply
    So sorry to hear about this prayers to her family and friends may they make it through this tragic loss of life!

    Reply
    Im so sorry for ur loss my heart and prayers goes out to you and the family my she R.I.P.

    Elizabeth Berry

    Reply
    Prayers going up.

    Reply
    So many fatal accidents on All Faith Church zroad. My heart aches for this child’s family.

    Reply
    So sorry to hear this my child went to school with her. Prayers for the family.

    Reply
    My heart goes out to the family. A young life taken too soon.

    Reply
    Prayers and Condolences to the family. Sorry for your loss.

    Reply
    So so sorry to hear of this tragic loss. May God wrap you in his everlasting arms and provide you with strength during this time of need. This yound lady’s mother has ridden the bus with me and I truly feel horrible as one of her drivers.

    Reply
    This is a horrible stretch of road! There has to be something wrong!

    Reply
    Praying for this family!

    Reply
    u know its said that people always think the negative and dont know the truth.Im sorry for your loss and prayers go out to the family.

    Reply
    u know its said that people always think the negative and dont know the truth.Im sorry for your loss and prayers go out to the family.

    Reply

