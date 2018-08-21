16-Year-Old Mechanicsville Girl Killed in Motor Vehicle Accident

8/21/2018: On August 20, 2018 at 10:22pm the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of 29280 All Faith Church Road in Mechanicsville for the reported motor vehicle collision in which the vehicle was on fire.
At the time of the accident, it was undetermined as to if the vehicle was occupied. After the fire was extinguished, the vehicle was found to have one occupant and a request for the St. Mary’s County Collision Reconstruction Unit was made.
Preliminary investigation revealed a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt, with an unidentified operator, had left the roadway and struck a tree. Upon striking the tree, the vehicle became fully engulfed in flames with the operator trapped inside. The fire was extinguished by responding emergency fire personnel and the vehicle was found to have only one occupant in the driver’s seat.
The operator succumbed to injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
At this time, speed appears to be a contributing factor and although the identity of the victim is believed to be known it is being withheld pending further scientific means of positive identification.
Anyone who may have witnessed the collision and have not provided a statement to the police are asked to contact Cpl. Vincent Pontorno at 301-475-4200 Ext*2337 or Vincent.pontorno @stmarysmd.com.
8/20/2018: On Monday, August 20, 2018, at approximately 10:25 p.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to the 29000 block of All Faith Church Road and New Market Turner Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported serious motor vehicle accident with a vehicle on fire and one person possibly trapped.
Crews arrived on scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway and into a tree, with fire showing.
The 16-year-old female driver and single occupant was pronounced deceased on the scene.
The St Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.
All Faith Church Road was shut down for an extended period during the investigation.
Updates will be provided when they become available.
