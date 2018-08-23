Police and Family in St. Mary’s County Seeking Public’s Help Locating Missing Woman

August 23, 2018

Rachel Olliver, 38, has been missing since the early morning of Friday August 17, 2018, when she was last walking off from a residence in Mechanicsville, on Allison Drive (Sandgates Road) at around 1:00 a.m.

According to the Maryland State Police, Rachel was last seen wearing a black tank top, green camouflage shorts and black Adidas shoes with gold and white trim. Rachel was carrying a shoulder bag and a clear makeup bag.

The last time she contacted her daughter or any other family member was around 11:00 p.m., on Thursday, August 16th.

She did not have her cell phone with her when she left, and has not made known contact with nor been seen by anyone since.

A missing persons report has since been filed with the Maryland State Police.

If you know of Rachel’s whereabouts or have any information that may help the police locate her, you can call the Maryland State Police at at 301-475-8955 and press zero, tell the person answering the call you have information on case # 18-MSP-035599




This entry was posted on August 23, 2018 at 2:23 pm and is filed under All News, Calvert News, Charles News, Community, County, Crime Solvers, Law Enforcement, More News, St. Mary's News, St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

2 Responses to Police and Family in St. Mary’s County Seeking Public’s Help Locating Missing Woman

  1. Jk on August 23, 2018 at 3:05 pm

    That doesn’t sound good

    Reply
  2. Barbara Culp on August 23, 2018 at 6:06 pm

    Has there been a anyone out searching the area she left from? I would be happy to help if therebid .

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.