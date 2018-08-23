Police and Family in St. Mary’s County Seeking Public’s Help Locating Missing Woman

Rachel Olliver, 38, has been missing since the early morning of Friday August 17, 2018, when she was last walking off from a residence in Mechanicsville, on Allison Drive (Sandgates Road) at around 1:00 a.m.

According to the Maryland State Police, Rachel was last seen wearing a black tank top, green camouflage shorts and black Adidas shoes with gold and white trim. Rachel was carrying a shoulder bag and a clear makeup bag.

The last time she contacted her daughter or any other family member was around 11:00 p.m., on Thursday, August 16th.

She did not have her cell phone with her when she left, and has not made known contact with nor been seen by anyone since.

A missing persons report has since been filed with the Maryland State Police.

If you know of Rachel’s whereabouts or have any information that may help the police locate her, you can call the Maryland State Police at at 301-475-8955 and press zero, tell the person answering the call you have information on case # 18-MSP-035599

