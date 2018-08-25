Missing Person – St. Mary’s County – 15-Year-Old Male
The St Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate missing person Anthony Hayden Crane (W-M-02-03-03).
He may be operating a 2008 Chrysler Town & Country van that is light blue in color and is displaying Maryland registration 8BZ1813.
If seen please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-4040.
