Baltimore Art Teacher Arrested at College of Southern Maryland After Biting State Trooper

On Tuesday, August 28, 2018 at approximately 5:40 p.m., Trooper S. Leach from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to the College of Southern Maryland, La Plata Campus, after an officer distress call was dispatched.
Dispatchers advised that Cpl. Zimmerman with the Maryland State Police, was actively being assaulted.
Trooper Leach arrived on scene and observed Taylor Michaele Riley, 22 of Parkville, detained in one of the classrooms.
Cpl, Zimmerman said he was teaching a class when Riley walked into the classroom approximately forty minutes late. Cpl, Zimmerman advised Riley that she was late and to reschedule the course. Riley stated she drove from Baltimore, and refused to leave. She sat down in a chair in the classroom. Cpl. Zimmerman advised a second time that if she refused to leave he would contact security. Riley told him to contact security and that she will not be leaving the classroom. Cpl. Zimmerman then identified himself as a Maryland State Trooper, and ordered Riley to leave the classroom. Riley refused and became disorderly. Cpl. Zimmerman then instructed the classroom full of students to relocate to another classroom so that he could deal with the situation. As the students began to leave, Riley attempted to leave as well. Cpl. Zimmerman instructed Riley to remain seated while he waited for Campus Security and uniformed Troopers to arrive. Cpl. Zimmerman stood in the doorway to escort students to another classroom. Riley attempted to exit and Cpl. Zimmerman gave the verbal commands to remain seated. Riley failed to comply and pushed Cpl. Zimmerman with her left hand in an effort to exit the classroom. Cpl, Zimmerman then placed Riley on the ground and detained her. Cpl. Zimmerman ordered Riley to place her hands behind her back, as she was being placed under arrest. Riley then bit Cpl. Zimmerman on his right knee, causing injuries. Riley was eventually detained by Zimmerman and Campus Security.
Riley sustained minor injuries to her left shoulder (rug abrasion). EMS personnel responded to assess Riley’s condition, and she was transported to the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center. After her release from from the hospital she was transported to the Charles County Detention Center for processing.
Riley was charged with the following: Failure to Obey Reasonable/Lawful Order; Disturbing the Peace/Disorderly; Disorderly Conduct; and Assault-Second Degree.
On her initial appearance questionnaire Riley listed her occupation as an art teacher at the Art with a Heart, Art center in Baltimore.
