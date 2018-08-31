Police Investing Armed Robbery in Lexington Park

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robbery that occurred in the 21000 block of Winding Way in Lexington Park. On August 30, 2018, at approximately 11:15 p.m.
deputies responded to a reported theft. Investigation determined an actual robbery occurred. The victim reports an unknown black male pointed a firearm at the victim, and demanded property. The victim complied and the suspect was last seen fleeing the area on foot with undisclosed property.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective James Bare at (301) 475-4200 extension *8118 or by email at James.Bare@stmarysmd.com. Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.
Glad this came out in timely fashion, so I could be on the lookout for the individual(s), not 12hrs later. Since the Police radio transmissions are encrypted, what are fellow citizens to do – hours or days, after the fact?
Do not vote for a Sheriff that believes encrypting his radio makes anyone safer, because frankly it does little to nothing to make anyone safer. If someone is bent against police officers – the police continue to use distinctive cars & uniforms, still meet at the station, and respond to 911 Calls. Officers could still “Dispatch” in the clear and can switch to encrypted channels during tactical or swat operations. The encrypted radio did not stop the school shooting nor lessen the severity of the incident it simply left the public in the dark, while the Officer’s training and service weapons are what lead to “Officer Safety,” as well as the “Public’s Safety.”
WTH, how can a small place like Lexington park house so much riff raff, who evidently believes it’s theirs for the taking?