Police Investing Armed Robbery in Lexington Park

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robbery that occurred in the 21000 block of Winding Way in Lexington Park. On August 30, 2018, at approximately 11:15 p.m.

deputies responded to a reported theft. Investigation determined an actual robbery occurred. The victim reports an unknown black male pointed a firearm at the victim, and demanded property. The victim complied and the suspect was last seen fleeing the area on foot with undisclosed property.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective James Bare at (301) 475-4200 extension *8118 or by email at James.Bare@stmarysmd.com. Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.