UPDATE: New Photos Released – Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Seeks Public’s Help Identifying Armed Robber

UPDATE: New photos have been added. Calvert Sheriff’s Detectives are actively working this case.
9/1/2018: On Friday, August 31, 2018 at approximately 9:35 p.m., Deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Fastop Convenience Store located at 9880 Southern Maryland Blvd in Dunkirk, for the report of an armed robbery of the establishment.
The clerk reported to responding deputies that he was closing out the lottery register when a white male wearing a black mask ran into the store brandishing a handgun. The suspect jumped the counter and then grabbed the money from the register drawer. The suspect jumped back over the counter and subsequently discharged his handgun in the direction of the wall behind the counter. The clerk was not hurt during the confrontation.
Detectives from the Calvert County Criminal Investigations Bureau arrived on the scene and assumed the investigation. The scene was processed and numerous items of evidence were recovered. A review of the surveillance footage revealed a description of the suspect. The suspect is described as a thin, white male wearing tan cargo pants, grey New Balance sneakers, and a black tee shirt. The suspect was possibly between 18 and 30 years of age. The suspect wore a black mask covering half of his face and was not wearing gloves. The suspect has a tattoo on his right forearm. It was confirmed that the suspect fled the area in a vehicle.
Calvert Sheriff’s Detectives are actively working this case. If anyone has any further information they are asked to contact Detective Mike Mudd at 410-535-1600 ext. 2469 or Michael.mudd@calvertcountymd.gov
I am sure they will find him thanks to that nasty looking amateur ink on his arm. I guarantee he has a felony on the books some ware, all they have to do is search the database and match the loser to the tattoo.
On behalf of everyone at The Gott Company, we would like to thank the authorities for their assistance as they continue to gather information, as well as our community for the concern and support they have shown regarding the robbery at our Dunkirk Fastop Location. The safety and well-being of our employees and customers is our number one priority. The crime is currently under investigation, and we would like to report no one was hurt and the clerk is doing fine. If anyone has any further information, they are asked to contact Det. Mike Mudd at 410-535-1600, ext. 2469, or Michael.mudd@calvertcountymd.gov.