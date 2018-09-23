Police Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Collision in Leonardtown

September 23, 2018

On Sunday, September 23, 2018, at approximately 1:45 a.m., Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to Point Lookout Road, in the area of  Loveville Road, in Leonardtown, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle.

While en-route to another call, an ambulance from the Mechanicsville Volunteer Rescue Squad found a motorcycle and it’s operator in the roadway at the intersection of Point Lookout Road and Loveville Road, the ambulance left a care provider on scene and continued to their original call.

Shortly after, an emergency medical technician on the scene reported the male motorcyclist was deceased.

No other injuries were reported.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriffs Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and continued the investigation.

Prior to the accident the St. Mary’s County Emergency Communications Center received a complaint of the motorcycle involved in the collision operating recklessly after leaving Cryer’s Back Road Inn, in Leonardtown.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision that has not yet provided a statement to law enforcement is asked to contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at (301) 475-4200.

Updates will be provided when as become available.


