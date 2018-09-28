Charlotte Hall Man Arrested for Raping and Assaulting 13-Year-Old Girl

On Wednesday, September 26, 2018, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Deputies received information pertaining to a sexual offense involving a 13-year-old female and an adult male.
Based on the information received, the investigation was continued by detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division (CID) and Child Protective Services.
Investigation determined that Paul Michael Hess, 40, of Charlotte Hall, had sexually abused the juvenile female over a period of time.
Hess was arrested by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, September 27, 2018, and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown to await a bond review.
Hess was charged with the following:
- Sexual Abuse of a Minor – Continuing Course of Conduct
- Second-Degree Rape
- Second-Degree Assault.
Anyone with further information about this case is asked to contact Detective Cpl. Melissa Hulse at 301-475-4200, ext. *1996 or email Melissa.Hulse@stmarysmd.com.
Too bad all pedophiles and rapists get put in protective custody.
Sick individual
Ewwww! Just disgusting! Guess he figured this was the only way he was going to get any sex at all! No woman (or man) in their right mind would want this!
Just put him in general population with a sign that reads child raper. Bet he won’t last a day
Que the ‘Bubba comments in 3…2…1…
One of the absolute nicest guys in the world. Would give you the shirt off his back. His family is so loving and kind…. I know they are devastated at this news. He was an absolute genius and had all the potential the world, why he never used it…. well I guess that was just Paul. I dont understand what possessed him to do this, I dont know why. I just know he let a lot of friends down when they read this news. I know they feel sorry for the family. I know they pray for both.