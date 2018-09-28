Charles County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Arrest Fort Washington Man for Attempted Armed Carjacking

September 28, 2018
Kelvin Hart Dawe, 24 of Fort Washington

On Thursday, September 27, 2018, at approximately 1:30 p.m., deputies from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for an attempted carjacking on Crain Highway at Pierce Road in Waldorf.

Initial investigation revealed the victim was stopped at a red light behind another vehicle. A male got out of the lead vehicle and walked back to the victim’s vehicle. The male displayed a handgun and demanded the victim’s vehicle, but the victim stayed in the vehicle and the suspect fled. A suspect was developed based off an earlier suspicious activity call.

M/Sgt. D. Bacon and Pfc. A. Coulby located and conducted surveillance on the suspect vehicle in Ft. Washington before stopping and arresting the driver with the help of the Washington Area Vehicle Enforcement (WAVE) team.

The driver, Kelvin Hart Dawe, 24 of Fort Washington, was arrested and charged with attempted armed carjacking, first-degree assault, and reckless endangerment.

Det. E. Weaver investigated.

One Response to Charles County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Arrest Fort Washington Man for Attempted Armed Carjacking

