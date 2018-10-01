Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident in St. Mary’s County Under Investigation

On Monday, October 1, 2018, at approximately 9:55 a.m., police fire and rescue personnel in St. Mary’s County responded to the area of Kessler Body & Equipment, on Three Notch Road, in Lexington Park, for the reported serious motor vehicle accident with a passenger car overturned and one subject trapped.

Crews arrived on scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway and overturned, with the single occupant/operator unconscious and severely trapped in the vehicle.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 was requested to the scene but was canceled shortly after the occupant was pronounced deceased at the scene.

St. Mary’s County Sheriffs Office and Maryland State Police remain on the scene to investigate the cause of the crash.

Details will be provided as they become available.