NEED PHOTO All Faith Church Annual Fall Dinner

All Faith Episcopal Church will be hosting its Annual Fall Dinner on Saturday, November 3, from noon until 5 p.m. at the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department social hall located at 28165 Hills Club Road, Mechanicsville.

The meal features fried oysters, Southern Maryland stuffed ham, fried chicken, side dishes, and drinks.

The dinner is $25 for adults and $12 for children 8 years old and younger. Carry-out dinners are also available for $25 each.

A silent auction and baked goods are also featured.

Proceeds are dedicated to the maintenance of the historic church, which is 251 years old. The Parish of All Faith was established in 1692 and has been a centerpiece of the community for 326 years.

For more information about the fall dinner, contact All Faith Episcopal Church at 301-884-3773 or by email at AllFaithChurch1692@gmail.com, or visit the website at http://www.allfaithchurch.com/.