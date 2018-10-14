Former Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputy Saves Lives of Those He Once Arrested

Bernie Fowler Jr. swore that if he ever met the man who got his daughter addicted for years by selling her heroin, he would put a bullet in his head.

The former Calvert County deputy sheriff, who now runs the Farming 4 Hunger program for the poor at his Benedict, MD Serenity Farm, got his chance when an inmate he hired from the state’s Southern Maryland Pre-Release Unit stood on the farm by a weeping woman.

The mother was staring at a picture on what Fowler calls the “Wall of No Return,” over 225 photos in the barn of area people who have died from overdoses mostly in the past four years.

The woman told the prisoner the photo was of her son. The inmate ducked around the barn corner and broke down sobbing, realizing he sold the man the drugs that killed him.

Fowler followed the offender and posed the burning question: did he sell drugs to his daughter? The inmate conceded that he did. Fowler’s years of thirsting for revenge melted into compassion and forgiveness.

“I told him and my daughter that we were going to sit down and talk this thing through and share the story with everyone we can,” Fowler said. “And that’s what we did.”

Over the past four years, Fowler’s program has hired 100 inmates to help raise, harvest and package the produce from area farms given to food banks extending all the way to Washington and Baltimore.

Fowler, 57, started the program after hitting rock bottom himself. The recession of 2008 financially demolished his home building business. That same year he went through a divorce and learned of his daughter’s addiction. She has been clean for over four years.

“It humbles you,” Fowler said of the tough times. “I had a lot of friends hurt by the economy so the goal was to help the working poor, which was a new demographic in this country.”

Fowler created partnerships with 27 farms and over 20 churches, local businesses, schools and the Maryland Food Bank to serve the needy. Department inmates have been working on the farm for four years, 90 percent of them finding jobs when they are released due to a network of businesses Fowler has cultivated.

“We’ve all done something in our lives that we regretted,” Fowler said. “At Farming 4 Hunger, we encourage forgiveness.”

One 26-year-old inmate, who grew up not far from the farm, attracted football scholarship offers from several major colleges when he was a junior in high school. He ended up being convicted of second-degree murder and now works on the farm while traveling to area schools encouraging youths to steer clear of crime.

“It’s just so great to be around positive people,” said the inmate, who is within a year of release. “It makes you cherish life.”

Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services Secretary Stephen T. Moyer recently visited the operation. A former State Police commander, Moyer met Fowler years ago.

“We need these programs because guys like you will be getting out soon,” Moyer told about a half dozen recent inmate graduates of the program. “We believe in you.”

Though forgiving, Fowler institutes strict structure in the operation. And he drills into the men that how they conduct themselves after their release will have an impact on those who follow.

“It’s a ripple effect,” Fowler told the inmates. “What you do when you leave here will help the people behind you or hinder them.”

Fowler now hosts tours of everyone from school children to police officers in an effort to foster discourse, understanding and acceptance with inmates.

“The first six guys who came here said these fields talked to them,” Fowler said. “There is a lot of love and opportunity in these fields.”