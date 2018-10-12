Lusby Woman Caught on Video Stealing Halloween Decorations Facing 22 Counts of Theft

On Saturday, October 6, 2018, multiple deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the neighborhood of Challenger Estates, in California, for reported thefts of Halloween decorations and other items.

There were numerous victims who reported multiple Halloween decorations had been stolen during the overnight hours between 10/5/18 and 10/6/18.

Ashley Michelle Zorn, 34, of Lusby, was identified as the thief, after she was captured on video surveillance via a Ring Doorbell camera and it was posted on social media.

Deputies responded to Zorn’s residence in Lusby for questioning, and upon arriving they observed several of the stolen items in her front yard, for sale. Photographs of the items were taken and shown to the suspected victims/owners, and they positively identified the items as theirs.

A search and seizure warrant was obtained and executed for Zorn’s address and multiple stolen items were recovered. Zorn was questioned by detectives and she admitted to stealing the items from the victims in Challenger Estates. During the execution of the search warrant, Zorn began helping detectives by pointing out the items she had stolen.

A criminal summons was issued for Zorn on October 11, 2018 charging her with 22 counts of theft less than $1,500 and theft scheme $100 to $500.00

Zorn is scheduled in St. Mary’s County Circuit Court for her preliminary hearing in November 30, 2018.

Investigation revealed Ashley Michelle Zorn, stole the following items:

Victim 1 – Crippen Street Spanish Skull with Roses Candelabra Worth an estimated $50.00

Victim 1 – Crippen Street Victim 2 – McBride Street Orange pumpkin door sign Witch ornament Garden flag and post Ghost on a wooden post Solar lights Worth an estimated $50.00

Victim 3 – McBride Street Welcome door mat “Welcome to our patch” sign Sunflower decoration Worth an estimated $80.00

Victim 4 – McAuliffe Street Small bag of toys worth an estimated $5.00

Victim 5 – Wildwood Drive Scarecrow with orange hat and Green pants worth an estimated $40.00

Victim 6 – Scobee Street Concrete hand painted turtle worth an estimated $70.00

Victim 7 – Scobee Street (4) Planters (2) Ferns Worth an estimated $150.00

Victim 8 – Scobee Street Black antique stove worth an estimated $400.00

Victim 9 – S Wildewood Dr. California, MD 20619 Clown on plastic stake Zombie on plastic stake (5) Plastic tombstones Witches feet sign ” If the shoe fits” Cat head (2) Plastic Hands Worth an estimated $120.00

Victim 10 – Wildewood Drive Skeleton worth an estimated $70.00

Victim 11 – Scobee Street Hitching post worth an estimated $25.00

Victim 12 – Wildewood Drive Football yard sign (2) Plant stands worth an estimated $40.00

Victim 13 – Wildewood Drive (2) Wooden butterflies (2) Garden gnomes Worth an estimated $10.00

Victim 14 – Gregory Street Projector light Star shower slide show Green extension cord worth an estimated $100.00

Victim 15 – Scobee Street (2) Fall decorative throw pillows (Brown/Orange/Turquoise) worth an estimated $25.00

Victim 16 – Wildewood Drive Yellow glass light up flower worth an estimated $20.00

Victim 17 – Scobee Street Mexican style decorative pot with plant Wooden stool and table for a pot Rectangle, welcome sign worth an estimated $100.00

Victim 18 – Gregory Street Flower pot welcome sign Wire rack table (2) Flowers worth an estimated $100.00

Victim 19 – Gregory Drive Large Orange and Black spider worth an estimated $30.00

Victim 20 – McAuliffe Street Hampton Bay Patio side table worth an estimated $45.00

Victim 21 – Wildwood Drive (2) Tiki torches three tier welcome sign scarecrow on a pole worth an estimated $50.00

Victim 22 – Scobee Street Black Cat decoration Skeleton worth an estimated 25.00

