18-Year-Old Waldorf Woman Killed in Motor Vehicle Collision in Port Tobacco, Six Injured

On Sunday, October 14, 2018, at approximately 2:15 p.m., Troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack and Deputies from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded for a report of a motor vehicle collision on Maryland Route 6 east of Burch Road in Port Tobacco.

Due to the circumstances, the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack requested the Maryland State Police CRASH Team to assume the investigation.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the 2014 Chevrolet Cruze operated by Tiauna Shawnta Quarles, 36, of Bel Alton, and occupied by Antwan Demarkus Lyles, 38, of Port Tobacco, Destanee Keenae Lyles, 18, of Waldorf, Averi Jeannette Smith-Godfrey, 18, of Temple Hill, and Jada Monique Brown, 18, of Burtonsville, had pulled onto MD Route 6 from a private driveway and began traveling eastbound. A 2015 Nissan Rogue operated by James Anthony Christian, 43, of Bryans Road, was traveling on eastbound Maryland Route 6 approaching the Chevrolet from behind. The operator of the Nissan attempted to pass the Chevrolet and subsequent collided into the rear of the Chevrolet.

After the collision, the Nissan caught fire which was extinguished by Charles County Sheriff’s Deputies.

All occupants of the Chevrolet except for Ms. Smith-Godfrey were transported by ambulance to Charles Regional Medical Center (CRMC) in La Plata. Ms. Smith-Godfrey was transported by US Park Police Helicopter Eagle 1 to Prince George’s Hospital.

Ms. Destanee Lyles succumbed to her injuries at CRMC.

The operator of the Nissan, Mr. Christian was transported by ambulance to CRMC.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact Corporal J. Zimmerman of the MSP CRASH Team at (301) 392-1231.

The investigation is continuing and being investigated by Corporal J. Zimmerman of the Maryland State Police CRASH Team.

