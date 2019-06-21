State Police Arrest Suspect Wanted For Fatal DUI Crash That Killed 18-Year-Old Waldorf Woman

UPDATE 6/21/2019: Maryland State Police arrested a man on Friday in Virginia who has been indicted in connection with the death of a woman following a crash last October in Charles County.
James Christian, 43, of Bryans Road, was indicted May 31 with negligent manslaughter by auto, homicide by auto under the influence of a controlled dangerous substance, homicide by auto under the influence of drugs, three counts of second-degree assault, driving while impaired by drugs, driving while impaired by a controlled dangerous substance, failure to stop after being involved in collision involving property damage and failure to control speed to avoid a collision.
Members of the Maryland State Apprehension Team located and arrested Christian on Friday in Richmond, Virginia. Christian is awaiting an extradition hearing back to Maryland.
At the same time, a 2015 Nissan Rogue, driven by Christian, was traveling on eastbound Maryland Route 6 west of Burch Road approaching the Chevrolet Cruze from the rear. According to investigators, Christian attempted to pass the Chevrolet Cruze and failed to control his vehicle’s speed to avoid a crash.
The right front half of the Nissan made contact with the left rear half of the Chevrolet Cruze. This impact caused the Chevrolet Cruze to rotate clockwise causing the vehicle to travel off the roadway and collide with a drainage culvert/ditch. This impact resulted in the Chevrolet’s rear axle becoming separated from the vehicle. The Chevrolet came to a final rest off the roadway in a private driveway.
Investigators said that the Nissan rotated clockwise and came to a final rest in the roadway. After the Nissan came to a final rest, a small fire started in the engine compartment. The left rear passenger of the Chevrolet Cruze, Lyles, was pronounced deceased at University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata, Maryland.
Investigators believe that the crash was caused by Christian, who failed to control his vehicle’s speed to avoid a collision, exceeding the posted speed limit (driving 109 mph in a posted 50 mph zone) and operating a vehicle while under the influence of a control dangerous substance, believed to be Phencyclidine (PCP).
After the investigation was completed, the findings were turned over to the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office, which led to the indictment of Christian.
UPDATE 10/15/2018 @ 10:00 p.m.: Destanee Keenae Lyles, 18, of Waldorf, was a 2018 Westlake High School graduate. Police are still investigating the crash, and have not indicated whether a driver will be charged with any crimes.
10/14/18: On Sunday, October 14, 2018, at approximately 2:15 p.m., Troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack and Deputies from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded for a report of a motor vehicle collision on Maryland Route 6 east of Burch Road in Port Tobacco.
Due to the circumstances, the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack requested the Maryland State Police CRASH Team to assume the investigation.
A preliminary investigation revealed that the 2014 Chevrolet Cruze operated by Tiauna Shawnta Quarles, 36, of Bel Alton, and occupied by Antwan Demarkus Lyles, 38, of Port Tobacco, Destanee Keenae Lyles, 18, of Waldorf, Averi Jeannette Smith-Godfrey, 18, of Temple Hill, and Jada Monique Brown, 18, of Burtonsville, had pulled onto MD Route 6 from a private driveway and began traveling eastbound. A 2015 Nissan Rogue operated by James Anthony Christian, 43, of Bryans Road, was traveling on eastbound Maryland Route 6 approaching the Chevrolet from behind. The operator of the Nissan attempted to pass the Chevrolet and subsequent collided into the rear of the Chevrolet.
After the collision, the Nissan caught fire which was extinguished by Charles County Sheriff’s Deputies.
All occupants of the Chevrolet except for Ms. Smith-Godfrey were transported by ambulance to Charles Regional Medical Center (CRMC) in La Plata. Ms. Smith-Godfrey was transported by US Park Police Helicopter Eagle 1 to Prince George’s Hospital.
Ms. Destanee Lyles succumbed to her injuries at CRMC.
The operator of the Nissan, Mr. Christian was transported by ambulance to CRMC.
Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact Corporal J. Zimmerman of the MSP CRASH Team at (301) 392-1231.
The investigation is continuing and being investigated by Corporal J. Zimmerman of the Maryland State Police CRASH Team.
Just look at Mr.Christians record and I believe that will explain what happened.SMH.
I hope Tiauna is charged with “failure to yield right of way” as she caused the accident.
Was you at the accident scene?
It sure doesnt sound like it. Did the man brakes fail, he hit their car after trying to pass, sounds like he will be charged with “failure to reduce speed”
Nope, he’s at fault. Anytime you strike someone from behind….he attempted to pass her and struck her in the back….
If I pull out directly in front of you, how can you avoid hitting me? You wouldn’t…you’d slam in to the rear of my vehicle. Whose fault is that? Mine.
It says she pulled onto rte 6 and was traveling east bound..so clearly she made the turn and was traveling when he came probably speeding and hit her after he tried to pass her. I believe he’s at fault.
First of R.I.H to this beautiful college student… Failure to yield right of way how? Because this guy wanted the road to himself? Or because you are simply misinformed? This article is not well written as it should state that she was already established on the road before this guy, going 2x the speed limit, rear ended her trying to pass. Besides that, who gets that close on someone’s ass to go around. Not only that, but minutes prior to this collision (same road same day same trip) he had already clipped a couple of vehicles. So “failure to yield right of way” is a NO. And if you still think so I hope you don’t drive. Before ASSuming and responding based on what you think you know, maybe ask questions first or wait for further information to be reported.
Case search says it all…..James Anthony Christian was likely fleeing from a burglary. He’s got a record of various crimes and has plead guilty to excessive speed resulting in an accident. Needs to be charged with murder.
The driver of the SUV almost hit my friends driving their horse trailer, just prior to the accident. They are reporting it to the tip line.
you all are so quick to judge people. it’s sickening. you have no idea what Mr.Christian has going on in his life
Yeah, crack, PCP and pot is what he has going on in his life.
And DUI charges for the accident and about to be charged with Manslaughter.
Ppl yall are clearly forgetting about the family and the lost of this young girls life. To hell with what that man had going on in his life. God has the finally say….my condolences to that young ladies family…RIP sweetheart
What do you mean “you all”? Racist!
I have to agree with your complaints about people being quick to judge, but it is also “sickening” to see the immediate defense/justification of terrible behavior. I dont really care what he has going on in his life. There is nothing that makes being a turd or criminal acceptable. Not to say this is a criminal act, speaking broadly from what I see on this site in the defense of people who do terrible things. To some people, there is literally no crime or act despicable enough to not give them a pass based on “their situation”. Just my $0.02
Could care less, his actions and choices killed a young lady with her whole life and bright future ahead of her. If they find he was driving recklessly or under the influence they need to give him life. That is what he took from this young lady and her family and friends. He deserves no mercy.
Then his ass needs to stay the F off the road,,,and not take the wheel until his mind is clear, Unfortunately someone had to die. Now he must face the music, i hope his ass never drives again REVOKE his damn privileges. What do u think is on her family’s mind?.
Prayers and condolences to the family. I talked to a relative of the young lady killed and was told the other person was a drunk driver that got locked up there at the sight of the accident. Prayers to all involved.
Several miles before this accident, Mr Christian tailgated me on the same 2 lane highway with a double solid center line, passed me, struck my vehicle causing minor damage, then rapidly accelerated to between 90 and 100 mph before disappearing from view. That, in itself, is a felony. If you enter his name into Maryland Case Search you will find 31 entries, almost all of them convictions. In 2016 he was found guilty of felony assault – 1st degree and sentenced to 10 years in prison, reduced to six years, then four years and three years probation. As far as I can tell he is supposed to be in jail. Now he’s killed a kid…
I hope you have have given your statement to the investigating officer.
So quick to judge. If he tried to pass then he would have hit them from the side or it would have been a spin out, not a direct hit from behind. My sympathy and condolences to the Lyles family. If you really think about it the Chevy could have pulled out prematurely. Therefore not being able to get up to speed and the Nissan tried to avoid her by going around but couldn’t. We are all Gods’ children, so let’s keep both families in prayer. There are no winners here.
Such a beautiful young ladies life snuffed out, and you turds are arguing about who’s fault it was. Like you are an investigator. Condolences to the family.
I graduated with them too, my God. May she rest in peace and may her family heal from this predicament. Same age and everything, really wakes a person up.
