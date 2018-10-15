Police in Prince Frederick Investigating Motor Vehicle Accident

On Monday, October 15, 2018, at approximately 7:50 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency personnel responded to Route 4 at German Chapel Road, in Prince Frederick for a motor vehicle accident.
First arriving units found a Corvette in the roadway and a pick up truck on it’s side with subjects trapped in both vehicles.
Details will be provided as they become available.
Photos courtesy of Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department.
$10 says Corvette tried crossing Rt4 in front of oncoming traffic but lost traction… and the Tacoma has no where to go but into the Vette.
Now, That’s a lot of plastic to clean up!
How did the Corvette end up on the other end of (before) the debris field?