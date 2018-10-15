Police in Prince Frederick Investigating Motor Vehicle Accident

October 15, 2018

On Monday, October 15, 2018, at approximately 7:50 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency personnel responded to Route 4 at German Chapel Road, in Prince Frederick for a motor vehicle accident.

First arriving units found a Corvette in the roadway and a pick up truck on it’s side with subjects trapped in both vehicles.

Details will be provided as they become available.

Photos courtesy of Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department.

2 Responses to Police in Prince Frederick Investigating Motor Vehicle Accident

  1. Anonymous on October 15, 2018 at 2:53 pm

    $10 says Corvette tried crossing Rt4 in front of oncoming traffic but lost traction… and the Tacoma has no where to go but into the Vette.

  2. Me Again on October 15, 2018 at 3:05 pm

    Now, That’s a lot of plastic to clean up!

    How did the Corvette end up on the other end of (before) the debris field?

