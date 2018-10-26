Minor Injuries Reported From Motor Vehicle Involving School Bus and Dump Truck in Charles County
On Friday, October 26, 2018 at approximately 9:30 a.m., Emergency personnel responded to Mattawoman Beantown Road in the area of Poplar Hill Road for the report of a motor vehicle accident involving a school bus.
The bus was occupied by 16 students, some students and the bus driver were taken to a hospital for checkups and minor injuries.
