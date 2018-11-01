Motor Vehicle Accident in Prince Frederick Sends One to Trauma Center

On October 31, 2018, at approximately 8:30 p.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Solomons Island Road, and Westlake Boulevard in Prince Frederick, for the reported serious motor vehicle accident with entrapment.

Crews arrived on scene to find two vehicles in a head-on style collision with no patients trapped.

One patient was flown to an area trauma center and the other was transported to a area hospital with minor injuries.

Police are currently investigating the crash, and updates will be provided when they become available.

