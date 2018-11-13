DNA Leads to Arrest of Temple Hills Man Who Shot Clerk in Liquor Store Robbery Last March

November 13, 2018
Raymund Antoine Bradford, 41, of Temple Hills

Charles County Sheriff’s investigators have identified and charged a man in connection with an armed robbery that occurred earlier this year.

The arrest is the result of a DNA match combined with investigative work.

On March 21 at 2:06 p.m., a lone male suspect entered a liquor store in the 10600 block of Crain Highway in Bel Alton.  He produced a handgun and demanded money from a clerk. During the robbery, the suspect shot the clerk in his arm. The suspect then fled in a car.

Evidence was recovered and submitted for DNA analysis. The DNA was subsequently linked to Raymund Antoine Bradford, 41, of Temple Hills.

On November 6, detectives – along with the assistance of U.S. Marshals – located Bradford at his residence.

A search warrant was served and investigators recovered additional evidence that was linked to the robbery, as well as another crime in a nearby county. Bradford was charged with armed robbery, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and other related charges.

Detective C. Gregory is investigating.


