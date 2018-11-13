Two Pedestrians Seriously Injured After Being Struck by a Truck on Chancellors Run Road in Great Mills

On November 13, 2018, at approximately 11:25 a.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to Chancellors Run Road, and Clipper Drive, for the reported motor vehicle accident involving two pedestrians.

Crews arrived on scene to find a male and female lying in the roadway, with multiple citizens rendering aid.

The male patient with life-threatening injuries was transported by helicopter and the female with serious injuries was transported by ambulance to an area trauma center

The driver of the striking vehicle signed a patient care refusal form on the scene.

The St. Mary’s Count Sheriffs Office is investigating the crash and updates will be provided when they become available.

