Two Pedestrians Seriously Injured After Being Struck by a Truck on Chancellors Run Road in Great Mills

November 13, 2018

On November 13, 2018, at approximately 11:25 a.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to Chancellors Run Road, and Clipper Drive, for the reported motor vehicle accident involving two pedestrians.

Crews arrived on scene to find a male and female lying in the roadway, with multiple citizens rendering aid.

The male patient with life-threatening injuries was transported by helicopter and the female with serious injuries was transported by ambulance to an area trauma center

The driver of the striking vehicle signed a patient care refusal form on the scene.

The St. Mary’s Count Sheriffs Office is investigating the crash and updates will be provided when they become available.




This entry was posted on November 13, 2018 at 1:19 pm and is filed under All News, County, Fire & Rescue, Law Enforcement, More News, St. Mary's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.