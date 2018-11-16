Missing Person – Charles County – Nanjemoy Area

On November 15, 2018 at approximately 11:30 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to Nanjemoy, for the report of a missing person.

Family members of Walter Junior Carroll, II, said he was last seen at approximately 1 p.m. in the Nanjemoy area.

Officers are currently canvassing the area near Poseytown Road and Lillians Place, where his vehicle was located.

He was last seen wearing a green coat, a Redskins hat, jeans, and black shoes with white soles.

Anyone with information regarding Carroll’s whereabouts is asked to call the Charles County Sheriff’s Office at (301) 932-2222.