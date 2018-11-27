Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident in Leonardtown

On Monday, November 26th, 2018, at approximately 7:40 p.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Point Lookout Road, and Hanover Lane, for the reported serious motor vehicle accident with one vehicle on fire and one subject trapped.

Crews arrived on scene to find two vehicles involved in a head-on style collision, with one vehicle on fire.

The single occupant of the van was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel.

Two patients from the sedan were transported by ambulance to St. Mary’s MedStar Hospital where Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 flew both of them to area trauma centers.

Police continue to investigate the collision and updates will be provided as they become available.

