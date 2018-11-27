6-Year-Child Struck After Exiting School Bus in Charles County

On Tuesday, November 27, 2018, at approximately 4:00 p.m., a 6-year-old child was struck by a vehicle after exiting a school bus on Oliver Shop Road, in Charles County.

The child was treated by Paramedics, and Maryland State Police, Trooper 2 helicopter was called to the scene.

Members of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, Traffic Operations Unit are on scene of this crash.

The Sheriff’s Office released a statement saying they have no further information at this time about the investigation.

Authorities in Charles County posted on Facebook that Oliver Shop Road is currently closed from Trotter Road to Edelen Drive until further advised.