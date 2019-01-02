UPDATE: Condition of 7-Year-Child Struck After Exiting School Bus in Charles County is Improving

UPDATE 1/2/2019: Skyla Shirriel, the 7-year-old, T.C. Martin Elementary School first-grader who was hit by a vehicle as she exited her school bus in November, is making terrific progress.
She is able to walk with assistance and could read the names of her classmates on a gift she received from them.
UPDATE: On Tuesday, November 27 at 3:45 p.m., a Charles County Public School bus was stopped in the northbound lane of Oliver Shop Road near Trotter Road in Bryantown, discharging a 7-year-old female student.
According to witnesses, the bus had activated its flashing red lights and flashing stop sign. The girl safely crossed in front of the bus and was crossing the southbound lanes when she was struck by a Ford F-250 being operated by a 35-year-old woman. The driver of the truck remained on the scene and the child was flown to Children’s Hospital with critical injuries.
Members of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, Traffic Operations Unit responded and are investigating the crash.
Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.
11/27/2018: On Tuesday, November 27, 2018, at approximately 4:00 p.m., a 6-year-old child was struck by a vehicle after exiting a school bus on Oliver Shop Road, in Charles County.
The child was treated by Paramedics, and Maryland State Police, Trooper 2 helicopter was called to the scene.
Members of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, Traffic Operations Unit are on scene of this crash.
The Sheriff’s Office released a statement saying they have no further information at this time about the investigation.
Authorities in Charles County posted on Facebook that Oliver Shop Road is currently closed from Trotter Road to Edelen Drive until further advised.
I think the schools need to be pro-active and no longer allow kids to cross the street while getting off the bus.
They cross the street after the get off the bus, not during. Even then, that presents a problem. If they live across the street, then how do they get to the other side? Do they just stay there and never go home?
Bus goes to other side if road. It may take lo ger but it’s safer
allow bus to stop in the middle of the road maybe?
The bus stays stopped with lights and stop sign on until the child crosses the street. The car should have stopped period! These people flying by buses and ignoring them are the problem, not the bus route.
For the elementary schools they need a bus assistant to help them cross the street.
You are right, all you have to do is travel behind a few buses and you will see the students on the most part in this age group will not take responsibility for their own safety. They will pop out from the safety of the bus and cross the road without looking either way! The bus driver is powerless to do anything if visibility is poor or distractions.
I’m sure they would welcome your help if you were to volunteer.
The bus would drive the oppsite way they pick the kids up.
You mean backwards down the road?
I say, Way to use that head for something other than a hat rack. Now stop posting…before you hurt yourself, son.
In the 1940’s and 50’s the bus driver escorted the students across the highway after they got off the bus. Due to the behavior of the students and their lack of respect for each other, this is no longer a viable method of protection for the students. The schools must hire aides to escort the students across the roads since the bus driver must remain on the bus at all times.
Why can’t drivers just obey the law? So if the schools hire aides then it will be a child and an aide getting hit???
No. The aide will ensure it is safe to cross, ie. Cars have stopped or none are coming. Don’t be obtuse. Children are in a rush to get off the bus and get home. An aide will slow them down and ensure their safety.
Two people would be hit then. Why do you think we have the slow down to get around and the move over laws? Adults with high-viz clothing and vehicles with flashing lights and people just fly by not giving it a second thought. Bottom line is people just can’t focus on the primary task of driving and are in too much of a hurry to get nowhere. I say deploy stop sticks with the arm on the bus and fine them 10K.
Who will pay for this?
People are just stupid. The cars will go around even with an adult there. I was almost hit by a car getting off a STS bus once. I was behind the bus, obviously going to cross the street and the car waiting decided it was a good time to go around the bus, with me crossing the street. Missed me a foot. This was a residential street and there was no other traffic.
Prayers for the family.
Prayers to this little fella. My question is WHY WAS THE CAR NOT STOPPED IF THE DOORS YO THE BUS WERE OPEN FOR HIM TO GET OFF!!!!! PEOPLE NEED TO WATCH FOR BUSES AND FOLLOW THE LAW!
My heart breaks for this little girl and her family.
Parents, practice safely crossing the road with your children…until it becomes an uncontrolled habit to look both ways before crossing.
The woman drove PASSED the STOPPED bus with its STOP SIGN out. I saw her. She was also speeding.
at the same time, why did the bus driver let the kid get off the bus if they saw an on coming car.
Why is a Bus Driver not omniscient, hmm let me think on that one….
Take her license and crush her vehicle.
Maybe School buses should start straddling the middle of the road, when picking up and discharging students, so vehicles can’t go around them.
I like this idea.
I think buses should be fitted with a ticket camera set up.
You mean ALL busses? Some already have red light cameras.
When I drove, I did that. However it is against the law. If the bus got hit the bus driver gets charged.
Change the law.
Drivers need to do everything and anything to keep the kids safe. Lawyers need to step up and defend these drivers who protect the kids. Change the law.
Some buses are actually doing this and really don’t care if it is illegal or not!
I’ve seen a few videos of busses that will stop at an angle enough so that no vehicle could pass the pass due to the bus blocking the other lane.
Unfortunately it’s against the law to block the road.
Unfortunately it’s also against the law: to Speed, to run a Stop sign, drive impaired, use your high beams, make a right turn on red without stopping, not use your turn signals and many more driving infractions. If Officers used “Reckless Driving” as the subjective charge it is, like they do with “Disorderly Conduct” there could be at least 5000 citation written everyday in Charles County let alone 50000 in Prince Georges County. But then the ACLU would stand-up and fight the wrong fight, as per typical of bona fide, “Community Organizations,” that have forgotten the original intent.
The only difference in this situation would be that the idiot not paying attention would have plowed into the bus or even worse pinned the kid in-between the bus and the truck. That bus was stopped for minutes, not seconds, before this lady thoughtlessly decided to pay attention to something other than driving.
A bus driver friend tried that in Calvert County about 3 years ago and Dept. of Transportation director yelled at her! That’s nothing new though….
I see cars passing stopped buses all the time in Charles Co.! Time for the Sheriff’s Dept to start ticketing these idiots and taking their licenses away! Vehicular homicide/attempted murder as far as I am concerned!!
I totally agree
They will if someone reports them which I am sure you did “all the time.” Right?
Its the judges that keep giving probation instead of jail time to these crazy drivers,why should drivers and criminals change their behavior if there is never consequences?
When do start calling the Sheriff’s and show them your recorded evidence of such incidences. I know it’s such an inconvenience to do the right thing.
My thoughts and prayers go out to the child’s parents! My sister was hit by a step van that passed her school bus on the left as she was crossing the road. She was in Shock/Trauma for over a month before we lost her. There is NO acceptable reason for passing a school bus whether it is discharhing children or not. School bus stops, you STOP!!! And, STOP within the required distance!! I don’t know why school systems allow children to cross roads! They should only discharge to the right, and block any possible access for a vehicle to pass them on the right. I pray this child makes it!
Take away her license, send her to driver’s education, lock her ass up for a few years, and then send her on speaking tours (and not pay her) to explain WHY she hit a child that had just gotten off of a school bus!
No excuses for passing a stopped bus.
I hope the little girl makes a full recovery. My thoughts with the family.
Another note-schools could help stop or at least curb the problem if the got extended arms to go completely across the next lane.
The bus driver for my grandkids wanted to let my kids off the bus and they were to cross the road. I told the driver that was not safe. He could just as easy stop at my drive and let the kids off. I stated that if he insist that the kids would have to cross the road, I would be at the bus stop to ensure their safety in crossing.
The bus driver should have never allowed the child to exit the bus until all traffic was at a complete stop. Prayers for the child.
Really? It clearly states that the child had already exited the bus and safely crossed the front of the bus when the vehicle passed jt.
This is NOT the bus drivers fault. There is an overwhelming amount of ignorant drivers on the roads. I think the idea of straddling the lane is a step in the right direction. And an assistant to walk to students across the street. It’s not le a sheriff can follow every bus, every day. Prayers for that little girl and her family, and the other students who witnessed it.
The sheriff’s office doesn’t have enough people now. Where are you magically going to get the hundreds of officers that this idea will need?
What’s needed is an arm and catapult device, activated from the roof of the bus. It could sling children to safety when going into their home or extend a long telescoping “boom” sporting a cherry picker “basket” to pick them up.
This will suffice until Scotty gets the transporter repaired. Then we will just beam them to/from school. Don’t be scared. The future is on its way.
Not acceptable at any time. Buses should be equipped flashing lites, front and rear also on the arms that extend out from bus. So what if it costs– better that than having a child hit. I read where one mother complained to police about passing cars. They proceeded to assign officers at the intersection just up from bus. Every car that passed the bus while it was stopped., got pulled over and ticketed.
“…Buses should be equipped flashing lites, front and rear also on the arms that extend out from bus. So what if it costs–…”
Uhmmm, not sure where you live, Cheryl petro, but here in Maryland all busses do have flashing lights front and rear and on the stop sign arm that extends out from the side of the bus.
Did you read what you posted?
I dont think Cheryl has seen a school bus since 1947
Right they need to read what they posted buses already have flashing lights in the front and rear
“…Buses should be equipped flashing lites, front and rear also on the arms that extend out from bus.”
Uhmm, they already are. Where have you been for the last 20 years?
Seeing more buses cross diagonal to stop in the middle of the road, I like that idea, they should all start doing that
Unfortunately, it’s going to have to be on the shoulders of the school districts and/or bus drivers to make it safe for children existing buses. No matter how much ticketing, etc. occurs, these drivers aren’t going to change. I see so much distracted driving every day that it’s a wonder anyone gets anywhere safely. Change the law, regulations, procedures, school arrival and departure times, or whatever to:
1) allow bus drivers to straddle lanes when discharging students; and
2) ensure that all vehicles are completely stopped in and around the bus before opening the door and allowing children to exit the bus.
You are right! Humans WILL NOT change. Ever. 3 kids were killed in Indiana before Thanksgiving getting off their bus. Did it stop more tragedy, no! Texting while driving can lead to this. Don’t count on people listening. Drop the kids off on the side of the road where the house is. Don’t complain about time. If it takes an extra hour to get home, at least your home.
Maybe, just maybe put down the cell phone while you’re driving. I know some of the kids that were on this bus. Lady who was driving the truck was on her cell at the time of the accident. Throw the book at her.
The county needs to put dash cams on buses and give out picture tickets just like stop signals
I think having an aide on at least every elementary school bus is a great idea. Bus stops, aide gets off & accompanies the child on the bus in the morning & escorts them off the bus in the afternoon. Yes, it means spending more money but isn’t that what all these casinos are for? The education of our children? Hard to educate them if they aren’t alive. Where the hell is all that gambling money going anyway? Anyone see marked improvements in the state school system? One more thing that grinds my gears. Seat belts on buses. All the kids are sitting, if they are sitting as they are supposed to,unsecured on the bus. The bus driver is required by law to wear a seat belt but not the kids? Seat belts on buses would have a two fold effect. First, the obvious one is safer transportation for the students. Secondly, it forces the kids to stay seated & not jumping all around on the bus, standing in the aisles, etc. which for a driver transporting a busload of screaming kids is a huge deal. Admit it bus contractors, this is nothing more than a money/greed issue. This needed to be addressed years ago.
You are absolutely correct, if you can give me a ticket for not wearing a seat belt, then why is it that 30 to 40 kids on a school bus have them to, kids life matters to.
Because it cost money. It has been proven for 40 years that there is fewer fatalities on buses than any form of transportation other than flying. The whole rectangular part of the bus is a safety cage for all of the child, retrofitting buses with belts could drastically change the structural integrity that has been designed into that safety cage as it is now. Now if people like Obama and Trump gave money to this instead of everything else it could happen but instead of bailing out Education and Taxpayers at or below Middle income they’ve given away tens of Billions to everything else.
What if the bus flips into a body of water? Or a fire breaks out? Now the bus driver has to worry about 30-40 kids getting unbuckled to get out safely. Think.
School busses need to be fitted with Dvr enabled exterior cameras that the driver turns on when they have passengers, front, back and sides. Part of the problem is that people do this, nothing happens and they get away with it and and then keep doing it. It should be a guaranteed penalty with escalating penalties and possible county jail time once that stop sign is engaged. At the end of their shift, if nothing happens, all good. If something does, take it to the police to download the file and they can be dealt with by a trooper on their shift with video evidence. Or set the system up so the footage can be downloaded to an encrypted thumb drive to turn over the the police at the end of their route. It’s the same reason photo enforced speed zones in front of schools work.
I have a daycare center in calvert county. The kids have to cross the street to get on and off the bus. I walk with them across the road. I don’t let the kids cross until I say it’s safe. Even with the stop sign and flashing lights, I don’t trust drivers to pay attention. It’s a shame. Hope this little girl is okay.
I am a retired school bus driver gor PGCo. It happens all the time, people do not care, our system dont do anything to those who break yhe law, so they wont an dont stop. I would suspend driver. Licence for 1 year, first offence! Then caught again take for 5 yrs, an 3rd offence revoke! Its crazy how many sick, selfish adults are out there.
If there were no parent or guardian to ensure she made it across the road safely, it’s no stretch to believe there were no parent or guardian to let her into the home either.
Leaving a 6 year old unattended used to be child neglect, did that change?
I’m anxious to hear the rest of the story.
Who said a parent wasn’t there? You should take your presumptions elsewhere.
I’ve read several accounts of the incident and not one mentions a parent or guardian being there. You seem awfully defensive, did I strike a nerve?
Her father was actually watching her cross. It happens very fast. The woman passed several cars and the stopped bus before hitting the little girl. The lady is foreign and claims she didn’t know better.
What part of FLASHING LIGHTS and stopped BIG YELLOW BUS do drivers NOT understand?
No child should be crossing infront of the bus. The bus should be letting the child off on the right side.
???? This makes no sense. Please try again.
You mean the correct side the child lives on.
That would require a round trip for the bus or a new bus route to drop the kids of on the same side of the street they live on. The other thing would be to have similar trucks to park crossways on the road while the kid crosses the street. You can’t have the bus driver get off the bus because the ones on the bus may take control of the bus. Maybe have off duty police moonlight on the buses that have children that need to cross the street. They could get off the bus to insure safe passage for the kid. Next time you are behind a school bus watch the kids that get off 90% will not look either way. The other day I stopped for an approaching school bus where the student had to cross. She was “styling” as she slithered cross the road to the point the cars behind the bus were blowing their horns. Fix that problem.
Put the PHONE DOWN…Likes, Posts and Messages aren’t worth it…
…And it will all still be ‘on the phone’ when they get to their destination!
I heard a great idea posed over the radio this AM. All cell phones have a non-removable app that disables it’s use when movement above XXmph is detected. I think 10mph oughta do it.
…And everything on the phone WILL STILL BE ON THE PHONE when you get to your destination!
I guess the buses now need to block both lines parallel in both direction
to keep children safe .
Praying for the injured children & praying for the parents of the injured kids…
The school zones need to have more police & officers need to stop traffic& let the kids out 1st..These children are small & hard to see if you’re in a truck SUV ETC
Responsibility does not belong to the schools.
Drivers must obey traffic laws and stop. It’s as much a community issue as a legal one. Penalties should be swift and severe.
According to everything I’ve ever seen coming out of the local public schools, a child’s care becomes the school system’s responsibility only once that child sets foot on the bus, until the end of the day when the child steps off the bus. Outside of that the child is the parent’s/guardian’s responsibility; from home to the bus stop, at the bus stop, crossing the street to board the bus, and the reverse. If the parents can’t do it themselves, it is still their responsibility to locate a trusted designee who can, on their behalf. Just so we’re clear, “child” in Maryland runs right up to adulthood. The law now says no dropping out before age 18.
Bus drivers, thank you for all the extra care and attention that you do provide.
Kids, look both ways before you cross the street. The traffic laws were written to protect you, the school system wants you to stay safe, your parents love you, but that car is coming faster than you can run, outweighs you a good thirty times over, and is made from hard stuff. It can hurt you.
Everyone screaming for more laws and yet the judges do not enforce the ones we have. You cannot legislate common sense.
I cant even get through all the comments. You folks are killing me. Its illegal to pass a school bus when kids are getting on/off. Yet, people suggest we need new laws/rules/regulations to help with this problem, as if to say, the current laws on the books must just not be good enough, so we need more. Think about that. We need new laws on the books for preventing things that are already illegal… Why doesnt anyone ever suggest we need more laws against murder when someone commits a murder?
Because most of these posts are coming from people who aren’t thinking, just reacting off of emotion. You should really go back and read them all if you can. Poor grammar, sentence structure, and punctuation, but it’s a hoot to see the mess.
Had there been any updates? I’m praying the child has a speedy recovery. I heard the driver was detained not sure the fact and if that meant arrested or for questioning. .
I just looked up where this took place and am pretty sure I know what happened. And I preface this by saying I’m not justifying her actions or defending her.
The house this girl lives at is right after that road that runs behind the Bryantown store (not sure if it’s still called Bryantown Mall?) meets Oliver’s Shop Road.
Anyway, I’m ASSUMING, based on what’s been reported, that this woman was turning right onto OSR from that back road. I’m guessing she was focused on looking for oncoming traffic to her left before/while turning right onto OSR. Maybe she was on that backroad trying to get ahead of people on Rt 5 who may have also been turning onto OSR?
Either way, not only would she have been on a slight incline at that stop sign but she may have also been trying to make that right turn ahead of traffic coming from Rt 5 and most likely got into the accelerator a bit aggressively.
This house looks to only be 30 yards or so from where she might’ve turned onto OSR.
If my theory is correct, or close to it, not only is it somewhat understandable that she didn’t see the bus until it was too late but it also means she may not have been in that immediate area when the bus driver began her stop and the kids (there were three other little boys also getting off here) began exiting the bus and crossing the road.
Again, I don’t mean to defend her. Hell, I know I’m guilty of only looking at the oncoming traffic sometimes when I turn onto a road I’m not crossing and I’m sure I’m not alone in that.
I’m pretty sure the sun may have been a factor as well as the many school buses lined-up on Oliver Shop waiting to get on Route 5, both in-front and behind the bus the child exited from.
Years ago, there used to be Crossing Guards on the school buses. The Crossing Guards were students trained in how to safely escort kids to and from the bus. When this was in place, we never had problems that I have ever heard of. Over the years this was removed. Now we are back to the same problems and looking for solutions before they came up with the Crossing Guard ideas over 30 years ago in PG County. Worked there, it work in Charles County and other locations.
God bless this little angel. My prayers are with her and her family.
Any updates? How is the little girl? Who was the driver and was she charged?
Prayers to the little girl and her family.
Once a truck tried to pass my stopped bus with lights on the right hand side (yeah, the side of the road). The bus driver had fast reflexes and slammed the door shut before we could step out and get hit. This was many years ago (thank you Mr. Goddard), so people have been driving stupidly for a long time.
The driver who hit the child is not identified. Put her name out there, please. Was she texting, drunk or speeding?