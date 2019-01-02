UPDATE: Condition of 7-Year-Child Struck After Exiting School Bus in Charles County is Improving

UPDATE 1/2/2019: Skyla Shirriel, the 7-year-old, T.C. Martin Elementary School first-grader who was hit by a vehicle as she exited her school bus in November, is making terrific progress.

She is able to walk with assistance and could read the names of her classmates on a gift she received from them.

UPDATE: On Tuesday, November 27 at 3:45 p.m., a Charles County Public School bus was stopped in the northbound lane of Oliver Shop Road near Trotter Road in Bryantown, discharging a 7-year-old female student.

According to witnesses, the bus had activated its flashing red lights and flashing stop sign. The girl safely crossed in front of the bus and was crossing the southbound lanes when she was struck by a Ford F-250 being operated by a 35-year-old woman. The driver of the truck remained on the scene and the child was flown to Children’s Hospital with critical injuries.

Members of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, Traffic Operations Unit responded and are investigating the crash.

Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.

