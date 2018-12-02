House Fire in Nanjemoy Under Investigation

December 2, 2018

On Friday, November 30, 2018 at approximately 10:30 a.m., Volunteer Firefighters from Nanjemoy, Bryan’s Road, Bel Alton, Indian Head, La Plata, and Hughesville responded to 8349 Bowie Road, in Nanjemoy for the reported structure fire.

Crews arrived on scene to find a single story residence with fire and smoke showing.

Firefighters controlled and extinguished the fire in approximately 45 minutes.

No injuries were reported and all occupants of the home were accounted for.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

All photos courtesy of Charles County Fire/EMS. https://twitter.com/ccvolfireems




