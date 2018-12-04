Waldorf Man Arrested for Robbery, Theft, Assault and Home Invasion

On Tuesday, November 27, 2018, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to Yardley Court, in Waldorf, for the report of an assault.

Upon arrival police made contact with the female victim, who was crying with red and swollen eyes. Her statement was obtained.

An investigation revealed Darius Jamal Johnson, 27, of Waldorf, gave the victim $50.00 via a money transfer phone application, so she could get a new ID. The victim did not get this completed in the time frame Johnson wanted which caused an argument on the telephone. Johnson later arrived the victim’s residence.

The victim told Johnson, “Do not come inside my house”. Johnson then entered the residence through the front door after being told not to, grabbed the victim, pinning her to the interior steps. He then forced her to transfer the $50.00 back to him. The victim advised Johnson said he was going to “beat her ass”. The victim said she was scared and complied with transferring the $50.00 from her account to his. Shortly after Johnson fled from the residence.

The victim did not have injuries from the incident and suffers a loss of $50.00.

Darius Jamal Johnson, was charged with the following:

• Home Invasion

• Robbery

• Second Degree Assault

• Theft Less Than $100

