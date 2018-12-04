Police on the Scene of a Shooting in California, Shooter Still at Large

On Tuesday, December 4, 2018, at approximately 3:45 p.m., Police responded to Athlone Drive, in California, for the report of a shooting.

Officers arrived on scene and found a vehicle crashed into 2 story home.

Witnesses said a vehicle occupied by two people was seen speeding away after they heard at least three shots fired, the vehicle then left the roadway and struck a house on Athlone Drive.

At this time a house on Athlone Street is surrounded by police.

A helicopter was called to the area to transport a male who was shot in the back.