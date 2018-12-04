Police on the Scene of a Shooting in California, Shooter Still at Large

December 4, 2018

On Tuesday, December 4, 2018, at approximately 3:45 p.m., Police responded to Athlone Drive, in California, for the report of a shooting.

Officers arrived on scene and found a vehicle crashed into 2 story home.

Witnesses said a vehicle occupied by two people was seen speeding away after they heard at least three shots fired, the vehicle then left the roadway and struck a house on Athlone Drive.

At this time a house on Athlone Street is surrounded by police.

A helicopter was called to the area to transport a male who was shot in the back.




14 Responses to Police on the Scene of a Shooting in California, Shooter Still at Large

  1. Shawn on December 4, 2018 at 5:11 pm

    As long as guns are sold to the public. The public will use them for what they are intended for.

    Reply
    • Delonte on December 4, 2018 at 9:00 pm

      For personal protection, protecting our nation and the constitution, hunting and target shooting. Shawn, you have been born again! Praise the Lord and pass the ammo! My man!

      Reply
    • dan@blah.com on December 4, 2018 at 9:14 pm

      Damn right we will!

      Reply
    • Anonymous on December 4, 2018 at 9:16 pm

      And when all the guns are taken from responsible guns owners. And the criminals still have their guns…..criminals will use them for what that are intended

      Reply
  2. D on December 4, 2018 at 5:24 pm

    This has been the same kid and household

    Reply
  3. D on December 4, 2018 at 5:27 pm

    This has been the same kid and same household causing these problems in this neighborhood. Hes been arrested time and time again. Been in Juvenile hall multiple times and still just gets released to do it all again. Step fathers just as bad so is the brother and even mother. It was only a matter of time for this to happen. Easily preventable.

    Reply
    • Anonymous on December 4, 2018 at 7:08 pm

      Tyler waby?

      Reply
      • Anonymous on December 4, 2018 at 8:23 pm

        Nah

        Reply
    • Anonymous on December 4, 2018 at 9:17 pm

      U need to not be so cruel & pray for this kid & family & also pray for yourself as well!!!

      Reply
  4. Anonymous on December 4, 2018 at 7:03 pm

    I think the adults commenting need to remover these are kids involved and choose their words more carefully

    Reply
  5. Anonymous on December 4, 2018 at 7:27 pm

    Elijah Miles

    Reply
    • Anonymous on December 4, 2018 at 9:51 pm

      ^ Yup, thats him.

      Reply
  6. Im_me2 on December 4, 2018 at 8:03 pm

    #ThugLife

    Reply
  7. Holly DeMarr on December 4, 2018 at 9:14 pm

    This is a young boy & tragedy 4real ya’ll need to b praying for him & family instead of bashing, & opinionating.

    Reply

