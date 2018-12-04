UPDATE: Police Release Little Information on Shooting in Hickory Hills Neighborhood

UPDATE – St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Press Release: The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018 at the 22000 block of Athlone Drive in the Hickory Hills neighborhood in Great Mills.
The male victim was flown by helicopter to an area shock trauma hospital where he is said to be in stable condition.
The investigation is continuing.
12/4/2018: On Tuesday, December 4, 2018, at approximately 3:45 p.m., Police responded to Athlone Drive, in California, for the report of a shooting.
Officers arrived on scene and found a vehicle crashed into 2 story home.
Witnesses said a vehicle occupied by two people was seen speeding away after they heard at least three shots fired, the vehicle then left the roadway and struck a house on Athlone Drive.
At this time a house on Athlone Street is surrounded by police.
A helicopter was called to the area to transport a male who was shot in the back.
As long as guns are sold to the public. The public will use them for what they are intended for.
For personal protection, protecting our nation and the constitution, hunting and target shooting. Shawn, you have been born again! Praise the Lord and pass the ammo! My man!
Damn right we will!
And when all the guns are taken from responsible guns owners. And the criminals still have their guns…..criminals will use them for what that are intended
This has been the same kid and household
This has been the same kid and same household causing these problems in this neighborhood. Hes been arrested time and time again. Been in Juvenile hall multiple times and still just gets released to do it all again. Step fathers just as bad so is the brother and even mother. It was only a matter of time for this to happen. Easily preventable.
Tyler waby?
Nah
U need to not be so cruel & pray for this kid & family & also pray for yourself as well!!!
See… Here’s the thing… I don’t mind people praying. Have at it. But, prayers aren’t going to make this kid and family turn into model citizens.
You need hard time and labor. I’m thinking old school, big rocks into little rocks kind of thing.
Or, napalm. Napalm and raze that whole area and start all over. The savages have taken control and time to fumigate.
I think the adults commenting need to remover these are kids involved and choose their words more carefully
Elijah Miles
^ Yup, thats him.
No it’s not . Come correct next time when you speak on something
I bet it was Elijah Miles
#ThugLife
This is a young boy & tragedy 4real ya’ll need to b praying for him & family instead of bashing, & opinionating.
praying never works for nobody, if you saying prayer works for you you’re a liar
Try again.
Ebonics? Stay in school, don’t be a fool!
Nah this is old school inbreed southern Maryland ignorance, demarr was the first and last hint needed.
Live that life pay the consequences. It really is that simple.
Thanks for the lesson in grammar and showing everyone just how ignorance works. Loved that you made up a new word as the dismount of your post. I shall be using that in my personal and professional life so all of my colleagues know how smart I is.
Having a young person who is out of control and has access to firearms is a direct threat to our community. It is life threatening and dangerous. If he cannot or will not be controlled by his parents, this young person needs to be locked up until such time as he can.
That neighborhood used to be upscale and safe now it is just another neighborhood being overtaken by criminals and lowlifes. Move them back to LP City.
It’s not bashing or opinions, when it’s fact that this kid and his family have been the source of many problems in this neighborhood. I have personally seen confrontations involving this family and there is no reasoning with or any accountability for this kids actions from his parents. The system has definitely failed here.
the more hoodrats kill each other the less there will be
Pray for my blooood quan
Does anyone know further info about this? On how the situation is going the next day and if the shooters in custody?
Prayers for the family
Did they get the shooter?
I live in this community and sorry people who want to live like thugs don’t deserve prayers. We have small children playing in front yards with friends so we don’t need this type of lifestyle in our development. Why do you think we have a SMC Police parking and roaming the neighborhood because of these types of behaviors.
condolences to the victim and family
what does hoodrat means