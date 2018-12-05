UPDATE: Suspect Wanted in Hickory Hills Neighborhood Has Been Apprehended

UPDATE: Elijah Miguel Miles has been located and apprehended in Charles County.
UPDATE: The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is currently seeking the whereabouts of Elijah Miguel Miles, age 17 of California.
Miles is wanted in connection to a shooting which occurred in the Hickory Hills neighborhood on December 4, 2018. Miles was also reportedly seen in the area of Great Mills High School, which led to the school being placed on lockdown as a precaution to ensure safety to students and faculty of the school.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Elijah Miguel Miles is asked to contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at (301) 475-8008. Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to CRIMES (274637).
UPDATE – St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Press Release: The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018 at the 22000 block of Athlone Drive in the Hickory Hills neighborhood in Great Mills.
The male victim was flown by helicopter to an area shock trauma hospital where he is said to be in stable condition.
The investigation is continuing.
12/4/2018: On Tuesday, December 4, 2018, at approximately 3:45 p.m., Police responded to Athlone Drive, in California, for the report of a shooting.
Officers arrived on scene and found a vehicle crashed into 2 story home.
Witnesses said a vehicle occupied by two people was seen speeding away after they heard at least three shots fired, the vehicle then left the roadway and struck a house on Athlone Drive.
At this time a house on Athlone Street is surrounded by police.
A helicopter was called to the area to transport a male who was shot in the back.
The bottom line, Elijah is a suspect at the moment and not a criminal until proven guilty in court. If this young man has a criminal history, then this behavior will certainly not benefit him during trial. If family members exhibit criminal and/or unprofessional behavior, then the environment for Elijah has been unfavorable for him to learn good ethics and morals. There is a time in life when right from wrong regardless the environment from which an individual is exposed to should be well understood. It is when people knowingly cross the line of right verses wrong and excuse the law to do as they desire that is inexcusable and they need to held accountable.
This has been the same kid and household
This has been the same kid and same household causing these problems in this neighborhood. Hes been arrested time and time again. Been in Juvenile hall multiple times and still just gets released to do it all again. Step fathers just as bad so is the brother and even mother. It was only a matter of time for this to happen. Easily preventable.
U need to not be so cruel & pray for this kid & family & also pray for yourself as well!!!
See… Here’s the thing… I don’t mind people praying. Have at it. But, prayers aren’t going to make this kid and family turn into model citizens.
You need hard time and labor. I’m thinking old school, big rocks into little rocks kind of thing.
Or, napalm. Napalm and raze that whole area and start all over. The savages have taken control and time to fumigate.
I think the adults commenting need to remover these are kids involved and choose their words more carefully
This is a young boy & tragedy 4real ya’ll need to b praying for him & family instead of bashing, & opinionating.
Having a young person who is out of control and has access to firearms is a direct threat to our community. It is life threatening and dangerous. If he cannot or will not be controlled by his parents, this young person needs to be locked up until such time as he can.
That neighborhood used to be upscale and safe now it is just another neighborhood being overtaken by criminals and lowlifes. Move them back to LP City.
It’s not bashing or opinions, when it’s fact that this kid and his family have been the source of many problems in this neighborhood. I have personally seen confrontations involving this family and there is no reasoning with or any accountability for this kids actions from his parents. The system has definitely failed here.
Parents failed.
Praying and bashing are not opposites. You can do both. Just like I’m sure you pray that Trump makes good decisions while you criticize him for making bad ones.
Unless you knew the victim personally, keep your mouth shut. I know the victim personally and he’s not a “hood rat”. He was around the wrong people at the wrong time.
Know your facts
Pray for my blooood quan
Does anyone know further info about this? On how the situation is going the next day and if the shooters in custody?
Prayers for the family
Did they get the shooter?
I live in this community and sorry people who want to live like thugs don’t deserve prayers. We have small children playing in front yards with friends so we don’t need this type of lifestyle in our development. Why do you think we have a SMC Police parking and roaming the neighborhood because of these types of behaviors.
Good luck but this blight is walking north to meet with the Dorf! Best think about moving as LP and GM have been cesspools for 20 years and the county commission is doing nothing. Posting police just gets the reports written up faster and a toe tag on the victims sooner.
Yeah like the thug who shot up the high school?
condolences to the victim and family
This is a total failure on local LE and the Justice system. Last ive heard the kid still has not been apprehended. Yes, this community pays for security patrols,however it seems to be a waste of money.
Typically if someone gets shot, there is a reason behind it…not saying it’s right, nor justifiable..but the victim is not innocent..again, not saying it’s right…he could of been trying to rob the shooter, or it may have been an old beef..several different reasons as to why this happened..but to sum it up, you live that life you pay that price! Glad the victim is in stable condition, maybe his parent(s), or his pastor (if he has one) can speak with him to lead him in a better path..because this is a wake up call from God..everything happenes for a reason. This is his wake up all! And I hope the shooter and the victim both learn from this whole ordeal…
We live in the neighborhood and want to see this stop! We have young children that play. During the hours of this incident there are often children out playing, mothers walking their kids!
I want to know, is this home, where the crime took place, home to a homeowner or a renter? If it’s a renter, I think the landlord needs to get this tenant out immediately! Us homeowners shouldn’t have to pay for these people who don’t care about our community!
Elijah has been on this path for over 10 years. He should have stayed locked up!!
can anyone take the time and comment on how the person the got shot is doing. was it a juvenile or adult being he was shot in the back as stated.
Pray for this kid?? Praying will not help. He was born into chaos and clearly it’s all he knows. What that whole family needs is prison.
I am praying for all involved,as far as hoodrats send back to LPC, LPC isnt the only place with hood rats, the police stay in places like Country Lakes, & these aren’t children these are hood rat etc adults that own guns on drugs you name it,you’ll people who throw out hoodrats etc amaze me,what name should we call you’ll?
No description on the vehicle that fled off
Pray for him?? What in the cheese Truck is wrong with you people he’s a trouble making POS he needs to be behind bars.. stop justifing these wanna be thugs.. stupid soft ass pusscakes.
