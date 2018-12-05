UPDATE: Suspect Wanted in Hickory Hills Neighborhood Has Been Apprehended

UPDATE: Elijah Miguel Miles has been located and apprehended in Charles County.

UPDATE: The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is currently seeking the whereabouts of Elijah Miguel Miles, age 17 of California.

Miles is wanted in connection to a shooting which occurred in the Hickory Hills neighborhood on December 4, 2018. Miles was also reportedly seen in the area of Great Mills High School, which led to the school being placed on lockdown as a precaution to ensure safety to students and faculty of the school.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Elijah Miguel Miles is asked to contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at (301) 475-8008. Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to CRIMES (274637).

UPDATE – St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Press Release: The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018 at the 22000 block of Athlone Drive in the Hickory Hills neighborhood in Great Mills.

The male victim was flown by helicopter to an area shock trauma hospital where he is said to be in stable condition.

The investigation is continuing.

12/4/2018: On Tuesday, December 4, 2018, at approximately 3:45 p.m., Police responded to Athlone Drive, in California, for the report of a shooting.

Officers arrived on scene and found a vehicle crashed into 2 story home.

Witnesses said a vehicle occupied by two people was seen speeding away after they heard at least three shots fired, the vehicle then left the roadway and struck a house on Athlone Drive.

At this time a house on Athlone Street is surrounded by police.

A helicopter was called to the area to transport a male who was shot in the back.