iNgage Church Teams Up with Celebrity Chef to Serve 200 Disadvantaged People for Christmas Outreach

Just in time for the Christmas season, iNgage Church is proud to partner with Celebrity Chef Tobias Dorzon to serve food for their Christmas Outreach Brunch on Saturday, December 15, 2018 to a goal of 200 underprivileged people. The event will be held at Westlake High School from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In keeping with their vision to see people grow, lives transformed, and communities impacted through the hope of Jesus Christ, iNgage will be creating a pop-up restaurant experience complete with a DJ and full menu of shrimp and grits, chicken and waffles, mixed green salad, and a side of fruit for those less fortunate this Christmas season. Guests will be seated at tables and served by iNgage Church volunteers as well as teachers from Westlake High School. To make this vision happen, iNgage Church is excited to team up with Chef Tobias, a native of Prince George’s County, who has served various professional athletes and celebrity entertainers, and is owner of Victory Chefs.

In little over a 2-year timespan as a church, iNgage Church has been involved with numerous community outreaches, including giving away over $50,000 to local nonprofit organizations, and is now eager to serve the Charles County community with this pop-up experience.

For media inquiries, please contact Alexis Booker at Alexis.Booker@ingagechurch.org.