St. Mary’s County 15th annual Shop with A Cop Program Was a Success

The law enforcement community of St. Mary’s County kicked off the community’s 15th annual Shop With A Cop program on December 15, 2018.

The annual program, sponsored by the St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney’s Office, provided a shopping experience for local children and families in need of a little help during the Christmas holiday season.

Personnel from agencies including (but not limited to) the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack, Charles County Sheriff’s Office, Maryland Natural Resources Police, State Fire Marshal’s Office, Department of Natural Resources, Department of Defense Police (Patuxent River NAS), along with St. Mary’s College Public Safety and local military personnel took part in the experience.

For many of those involved, Shop With A Cop marks the true beginning of the holiday season.

This year, 100 children from various communities in St. Mary’s County were picked up from their respective residences and taken to the Wildewood Shopping Center to check in and have a light breakfast with hot chocolate, before continuing on to Walmart.

Each child was given a $200 budget for holiday shopping, plus an additional $25 gift card for the purchase of items for a family holiday meal.

Following the unforgettable shopping experience, the children and their gifts, were taken to the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds where the Seventh District Optimists Club provided all with a hot, home-cooked breakfast while many local volunteers wrapped the children’s gifts.

