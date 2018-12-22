St. Mary’s County Shooting Suspect Wanted for Attempted Murder

UPDATE: Marcus Anthony Mills, age 31, of no fixed address, has been identified as a suspect in the shooting that took place on December 19, 2018.
Mills currently has an open warrant for the charge of Attempted Murder.
Citizens are asked to contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at (301) 475-8008, or 911 if information is known on Mills’ whereabouts.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Austin Schultz at (301) 475-4200 extension *1953 or by email at Austin.Schultz@stmarysmd.com.
12/20/2018: On Wednesday, December 19, 2018, at approximately 10:30 p.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 46500 block of Expedition Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle collision.
Upon arrival it was discovered the victim, a 33 year old male from Callaway, was suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was inside his vehicle at the time of the shooting.
The victim was transported via helicopter to an area trauma center, and is in stable condition.
The investigation is being continued by the Criminal Investigations Division.
At this time, the shooting does not appear to be a random act of violence.
