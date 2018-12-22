St. Mary’s County Shooting Suspect Wanted for Attempted Murder

December 22, 2018
Marcus Anthony Mills, age 31, of no fixed address

Marcus Anthony Mills, age 31, of no fixed address

UPDATE: Marcus Anthony Mills, age 31, of no fixed address, has been identified as a suspect in the shooting that took place on December 19, 2018.

Mills currently has an open warrant for the charge of Attempted Murder.

Citizens are asked to contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at (301) 475-8008, or 911 if information is known on Mills’ whereabouts.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Austin Schultz at (301) 475-4200 extension *1953 or by email at Austin.Schultz@stmarysmd.com.

12/20/2018: On Wednesday, December 19, 2018, at approximately 10:30 p.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 46500 block of Expedition Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle collision.

Upon arrival it was discovered the victim, a 33 year old male from Callaway, was suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was inside his vehicle at the time of the shooting.

The victim was transported via helicopter to an area trauma center, and is in stable condition.

The investigation is being continued by the Criminal Investigations Division.

At this time, the shooting does not appear to be a random act of violence.




Marcus Anthony Mills, age 31, of no fixed address

Marcus Anthony Mills, age 31, of no fixed address


This entry was posted on December 22, 2018 at 12:00 pm and is filed under All News, Community, County, Fire & Rescue, Law Enforcement, St. Mary's News, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

19 Responses to St. Mary’s County Shooting Suspect Wanted for Attempted Murder

  1. Shawn on December 20, 2018 at 3:04 pm

    Guns are produced to shoot and kill. That’s all

    Reply
    • Trumpland USA on December 20, 2018 at 5:39 pm

      They intend for guns to be for them, though they commit the heinous of crimes with them. By the way, this forum is geared for conservative whites to rage a racist rant against everyone that’s not white

      Reply
      • Roger on December 21, 2018 at 4:16 am

        Awww Jrock, want a blankie?

        Reply
      • Joe on December 21, 2018 at 7:09 am

        “They intend for guns to be for them, though they commit the heinous of crimes with them” – This is not a sentence. What exactly is “the heinous of crimes”? Go back to school, your lack of education or understanding of grammar and context is showing.

        Reply
      • Double Standard on December 21, 2018 at 9:50 am

        However, it’s okay for you to spew your racists comments on here!

        Reply
    • brittany on December 21, 2018 at 12:09 am

      lies

      Reply
  2. Trumpland USA on December 20, 2018 at 5:40 pm

    You have to be a racist to get your word out on this forum

    Reply
    • Roger on December 21, 2018 at 4:17 am

      And now we have confirmation Jrock…….

      Reply
    • DaMann on December 21, 2018 at 9:47 am

      Mannnnn you got that right, I been say that for years!

      Reply
    • MsCortez on December 21, 2018 at 10:03 am

      Sounds like you are doing just fine, getting your word out. Hillary, chuck and Nancy send their love and support. Down with the USA! Up with socialism!

      Reply
    • Hmmm on December 21, 2018 at 10:35 am

      Bingo

      Reply
    • Anonymous on December 21, 2018 at 4:43 pm

      You should know, you’re the biggest abuser of all!!

      Reply
    • Anonymous on December 22, 2018 at 5:47 am

      The irony. What a loser.

      Reply
  3. Ruger on December 21, 2018 at 6:28 am

    True.

    Reply
  4. Anonymous on December 21, 2018 at 7:47 am

    so which drug dealer is trying to take the reigns?

    Reply
  5. Keeping it Real on December 21, 2018 at 7:53 am

    I’m non-white and I say let the savages off each other.

    Better yet, let’s build a wall around the whole are to keep the savages in.

    Reply
  6. Anonymous on December 21, 2018 at 8:34 am

    ooo the Callaway vs LP crews are battling!

    Reply
    • Thundercat on December 21, 2018 at 4:35 pm

      They are all clicked up. Its war

      Reply
    • Ricky on December 21, 2018 at 9:35 pm

      Hopefully they will kill each other off real quick!

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.